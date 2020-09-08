Home > Auto > News > Maruti Suzuki production up 11% to 1.23 lakh units in August
2020 Dzire from Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki production up 11% to 1.23 lakh units in August

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 10:16 AM IST ANI

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it clocked 11 per cent increase in production during August to 1.23 lakh units.

The country's largest passenger car manufacturer had produced a total of 1.11 lakh units in the same month of last year, the company said in a statement.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1.21 lakh units last month as compared to 1.10 lakh units in August 2019, marking a growth of 10 per cent.

The production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was at 22,208 units as against 13,814 units in the year-ago month, up 61 per cent.

A week ago, the company posted domestic sales of 1.16 lakh units in August, marking a growth of over 20 per cent from 97,061 units in the same month of last year.

It was an indication that Indians are buying new cars as Covid-led lockdown restrictions ease and people practice social distancing by preferring to opt for private transport.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

