HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Made In India Suzuki Jimny 5 Door To Go On Sale In Australia With Adas As Standard

Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door to go on sale in Australia with ADAS as standard

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door made its global debut in India this year and the made-in-India off-roader is all set to head to the land down under soon. The Jimny 5-door has been teased in Australia and will join its three-door sibling that’s already on sale in the market. Interestingly, the Jimny 5-door will come with a lot more tech than the India-spec version, particularly the addition of ADAS as standard.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 14:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The made-in-India Jimny 5-door for Australia will get Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane departure warning & high beam assist
The made-in-India Jimny 5-door for Australia will get Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane departure warning & high beam assist

The latest regulations require all new cars in Australia to come with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard, which means the cars sold in the country need to have some level of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as part of the equipment list. The safety feature now only brings AEB to the vehicle but also lane departure warning and high beam assist. The features are already available on the Jimny 3-door sold in the market.

Also Read : Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition goes on sale in Malaysia; restricted to just 30 units

The Suzuki Jimny for Australia will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions
The Suzuki Jimny for Australia will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions
The Suzuki Jimny for Australia will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions
The Suzuki Jimny for Australia will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions

Apart from the additional safety features, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door for Australia is expected to be identical to the Indian version. Power is likely to come from the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, while paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The five-door version gets a 340 mm longer wheelbase over the three-door Jimny, while also liberating more boot space at the back. It’s also about 82 kg heavier.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Suzuki dealers in Australia are unofficially accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door with the launch scheduled around mid-November this year. The off-roader is expected to arrive in the top GLX variant in the market that will bring features like LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, a reverse camera, and more. Considering the Jimny 3-door lineup starts from $26,990 (approx. 14.72 lakh), the Jimny 5-door will be priced in excess of $30,000 when it arrives.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

In India, the Jimny is off to a good start with over 30,000 bookings. Prices have been deemed to be at a premium though starting from 12.74 lakh and topping off at 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jimny takes on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment, while the more practical Thar 5-door is slated for launch in 2024.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 14:17 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door Suzuki Australia ADAS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city