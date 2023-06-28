Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door to go on sale in Australia with ADAS as standard

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door made its global debut in India this year and the made-in-India off-roader is all set to head to the land down under soon. The Jimny 5-door has been teased in Australia and will join its three-door sibling that’s already on sale in the market. Interestingly, the Jimny 5-door will come with a lot more tech than the India-spec version, particularly the addition of ADAS as standard.

The latest regulations require all new cars in Australia to come with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard, which means the cars sold in the country need to have some level of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as part of the equipment list. The safety feature now only brings AEB to the vehicle but also lane departure warning and high beam assist. The features are already available on the Jimny 3-door sold in the market.

The Suzuki Jimny for Australia will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions

Apart from the additional safety features, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door for Australia is expected to be identical to the Indian version. Power is likely to come from the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, while paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The five-door version gets a 340 mm longer wheelbase over the three-door Jimny, while also liberating more boot space at the back. It’s also about 82 kg heavier.

Suzuki dealers in Australia are unofficially accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door with the launch scheduled around mid-November this year. The off-roader is expected to arrive in the top GLX variant in the market that will bring features like LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, a reverse camera, and more. Considering the Jimny 3-door lineup starts from $26,990 (approx. ₹14.72 lakh), the Jimny 5-door will be priced in excess of $30,000 when it arrives.

In India, the Jimny is off to a good start with over 30,000 bookings. Prices have been deemed to be at a premium though starting from ₹12.74 lakh and topping off at ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jimny takes on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment, while the more practical Thar 5-door is slated for launch in 2024.

