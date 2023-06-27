Thar 5-door debut in August? Mahindra responds to speculative reports

There have been many rumours about the 5-door version of Mahindra Thar getting unveiled on 15th August. However, now the Twitter account of Mahindra Automotive has tweeted that the Thar 5-door will not be making its global debut in South Africa where Mahindra is hosting an event. At the quarter results media interaction, the manufacturer confirmed that the 5-door Thar is scheduled to launch in 2024 in the Indian market.

Mahindra 5-door Thar: Price and rivals

As expected, the 5-door Thar will be priced higher than the current 3-door Thar. For reference, the 3-door Thar is priced between ₹10.54 lakh and ₹16.78 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Once launched the Mahindra 5-door Thar will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming 5-door version of the Force Gurkha.

Mahindra 5-door Thar: Design

Mahindra has retained the iconic design of the Thar with its boxy and butch design. For the 5-door version, there are no changes expected until the B-pillar. Mahindra has added a set of rear doors which makes the Thar more practical and makes ingress and egress easier for the rear occupants. An interesting thing that Mahindra has done is to position the rear door handles on the C-pillar. At the rear and the front, no major changes are expected. However, on the side, a new set of alloy wheels could make their debut and the fog lamps will be new. The test mules have been spotted with rectangular fog lamps whereas the 3-door version of Thar comes with circular fog lamps.

Mahindra 5-door Thar: Engines

The Thar 5-door will be offered with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine that are doing duty on the XUV700, 3-door Thar and Scorpio N. However, as of now, it is not known whether the 1.5-litre diesel engine will make its way to the 5-door Thar or not.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar five-door to break cover soon: Key expectations

The 5-door Thar has been spotted with an automatic transmission but there was no 4x4 lever for the low-range gearbox. So, it seems like the 5-door Thar will also be offered with a rear-wheel powertrain. Another possibility is that the 5-door Thar will get the 4x4 system as the Scorpio N.

First Published Date: