HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Goes On Sale In Malaysia; Restricted To Just 30 Units

Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition goes on sale in Malaysia; restricted to just 30 units

The Suzuki Jimny 3-door has been on sale across global markets for a while now and the model has received several special editions and upgrades in different parts of the world. Joining this list is the new Jimny Rhino limited edition that was recently launched in Malaysia bringing cosmetic changes to the little off-roader. The Suzuki Jimny Rhino edition is limited to just 30 units, which makes it a rare example in the long run.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2023, 13:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets the special decal extending to the bonnet and doors, along with the retro grille
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets the special decal extending to the bonnet and doors, along with the retro grille

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition arrives with purely cosmetic changes including the new Rhino decals and a vintage grille. The decal theme extends to the bonnet and doors, while the spare wheel cover gets the Rhino theme as well, along with red mud flaps. Suzuki Malaysia has added a few usable upgrades with the new protection panel for the differential along with additional side and front bumper with aluminium cladding.

Also Read : India's first modified Jimny? SUV spotted with tractor-like wheels

The Rhino theme extends to the spare wheel cover as well, while the differential gets protective panel
The Rhino theme extends to the spare wheel cover as well, while the differential gets protective panel
The Rhino theme extends to the spare wheel cover as well, while the differential gets protective panel
The Rhino theme extends to the spare wheel cover as well, while the differential gets protective panel

Inside the cabin, the Jimny Rhino edition gets DLX (deluxe) floor mats and an all-black colour scheme carried over from the standard version. Other notable features include the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity as well as 50:50 split seats at the rear, which can fold flat and make way for a flat load bed.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Malaysian-spec Jimny 3-door draws power from the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with only the 5-speed manual on the Rhino edition with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard.

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets an all-black cabin and deluxe floor mats, while retaining all other standard features
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets an all-black cabin and deluxe floor mats, while retaining all other standard features
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets an all-black cabin and deluxe floor mats, while retaining all other standard features
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets an all-black cabin and deluxe floor mats, while retaining all other standard features

The limited edition model is priced at 174,900 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. 30.6 lakh). While the Rhino edition is restricted to just 30 units, existing buyers can order the visual upgrades as an add-on kit for the Jimny. The limited edition could certainly inspire buyers of the Jimny 5-door in India who are now taking deliveries, especially with the very cool retro grille.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2023, 13:10 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Jimny Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Suzuki Malaysia Suzuki Jimny limited edition Jimny Jimny 3 door

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city