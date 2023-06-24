Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition goes on sale in Malaysia; restricted to just 30 units

The Suzuki Jimny 3-door has been on sale across global markets for a while now and the model has received several special editions and upgrades in different parts of the world. Joining this list is the new Jimny Rhino limited edition that was recently launched in Malaysia bringing cosmetic changes to the little off-roader. The Suzuki Jimny Rhino edition is limited to just 30 units, which makes it a rare example in the long run.

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition arrives with purely cosmetic changes including the new Rhino decals and a vintage grille. The decal theme extends to the bonnet and doors, while the spare wheel cover gets the Rhino theme as well, along with red mud flaps. Suzuki Malaysia has added a few usable upgrades with the new protection panel for the differential along with additional side and front bumper with aluminium cladding.

The Rhino theme extends to the spare wheel cover as well, while the differential gets protective panel

Inside the cabin, the Jimny Rhino edition gets DLX (deluxe) floor mats and an all-black colour scheme carried over from the standard version. Other notable features include the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity as well as 50:50 split seats at the rear, which can fold flat and make way for a flat load bed.

The Malaysian-spec Jimny 3-door draws power from the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned for 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with only the 5-speed manual on the Rhino edition with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard.

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets an all-black cabin and deluxe floor mats, while retaining all other standard features

The limited edition model is priced at 174,900 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. ₹30.6 lakh). While the Rhino edition is restricted to just 30 units, existing buyers can order the visual upgrades as an add-on kit for the Jimny. The limited edition could certainly inspire buyers of the Jimny 5-door in India who are now taking deliveries, especially with the very cool retro grille.

