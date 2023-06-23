HT Auto
India's first modified Maruti Jimny? SUV spotted with tractor-like wheels

Maruti Suzuki Jimny owners have started to modify their SUVs within weeks of its launch. Recently, a Jimny owner from Punjab modified his SUV by replacing the stock tyres with a giant set of wheels that resembles one seen on a tractor. A video shared on social media widely shows the black Jimny SUV standing on 20-inch alloy wheels that makes it look mightier than Mahindra Thar. The variant that was modified is the Zeta version of the SUV.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 11:40 AM
This all-black Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV was spotted with modified wheels in Jalandhar recently.
The video was first shared on YouTube, and later on other social media platforms. It shows the Jimny has been modified with a lift kit to make space for the gigantic set of tyres under the squared wheel arches. The 20-inch wheels are wrapped in super-wide all-terrain tyres with an attractive alloy design. Few other modifications are also visible on the SUV, like the blacked out grille, tweaked bumpers at both ends to allow breathing space for the tyres and the taillights at the rear.

Car modification is one of the most popular hobbies among enthusiasts in India. However, most of these modifications flout traffic rules. This specific Jimny SUV stands on a set of wheels that will attract traffic fines if caught, unless the respective RTO approves the changes on the registration certificate of the car. However, official accessories offered by respective carmakers are safe as they are road-legal. Recently, Maruti Suzuki has revealed the list of accessories it will offer for Jimny owners.

The accessories offered by Maruti Suzuki for Jimny includes several cosmetic updates like multiple garnishes around the SUV, body graphics and claddings, sensors, mats and sunshades. However, the ones that will excite the adventurists most are accessories like portable tent, chair and gas stove, sleeping bag, camping mat, rain poncho, shovel, dustbin and foldable knife. The price of these accessories range between 479 and 7,000.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

The three-door off-road SUV from Maruti Suzuki was launched about a month ago at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trim options, the price of this SUV goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 11:40 AM IST
