While India is still be waiting for the launch of the Suzuki Jimny SUV but looks like its days are numbered as long as the European market is considered. The SUV has already been pulled off from the UK and Suzuki has alerted dealers to stop taking orders for the Jimny.

For the people unaware of the past developments, European market is going to implement stricter emission norms soon. For 2021, the carmakers can have maximum fleet average of 95g of CO2/km.

For the record, the mini G-Class's CO2 emissions are well above the upcoming standards as its been rated at 154g/km or 170g/km, depending up on the transmission selected. It is sold in Europe with the Suzuki’s K15B 1.5-litre petrol powertrain that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Come 2021 and the Suzuki Jimny won't be available in Europe as a new car and the remaining months of 2020 will be consumed with completing the pending orders.

The departure of Jimny from the Suzuki's European line-up is a part for a bigger strategy for the company, since Suzuki's entire future line-up minus Jimny will be hybrid-only. Every single Suzuki will be electrified to some extent, be it Ignis, Vitara or the Swift Sport. The new Across SUV will be Suzuki's first foray into plug-in hybrids.

As far as its Indian launch is concerned, a 5-door model of the Jimny is under consideration which may go on sale by 2021. The same may have arrived slightly earlier but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the carmaker's original plans.