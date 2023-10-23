Sold through the premium Nexa retail network, Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is a well capable tough off-roader
To boost its sales further, Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discount on Jimny
The premium SUV is available with a discount of up to ₹1.30 lakh
The Jimny Zeta trim is available with a discount of up to ₹1 lakh
This include ₹50,000 cash discount and ₹1 lakh exchange/loyalty bonus
These cash discount and exchange bonus on Maruti Suzuki Jimny are available across India
Besides that, some dealers are offering up to ₹32,000 discount as well
The offer is available on both Zeta MT and Zeta AT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny
This offer is expected to boost sales of Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV, which is available at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)