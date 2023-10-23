Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in India

Sold through the premium Nexa retail network, Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is a well capable tough off-roader

To boost its sales further, Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discount on Jimny

The premium SUV is available with a discount of up to 1.30 lakh

The Jimny Zeta trim is available with a discount of up to 1 lakh

This include 50,000 cash discount and 1 lakh exchange/loyalty bonus

These cash discount and exchange bonus on Maruti Suzuki Jimny are available across India

Besides that, some dealers are offering up to 32,000 discount as well

The offer is available on both Zeta MT and Zeta AT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

This offer is expected to boost sales of Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV, which is available at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
