Suzuki Jimny facelift incoming: Here are all the key features and upgrades expected

The globally loved Suzuki Jimny is set to receive a mid-cycle update this August — but instead of cosmetic makeovers or powertrain revisions, the focus this time is squarely on advanced safety technology. The update will first launch in Japan, but many of the improvements have already made their way to the India-spec five-door Jimny Nomade, hinting at what local buyers can expect in future model years.

The updated Suzuki Jimny is expected to get ADAS tech along with other feature enhacements

ADAS tech takes centre stage

According to reports from Japan, Suzuki will introduce its latest Safety Support suite to both the Jimny and Jimny Sierra variants. This includes the dual-camera autonomous emergency braking system that debuted in India earlier this year, along with enhancements like traffic sign recognition with pause, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Reverse Brake Support for automatic variants.

The safety improvements represent a big step forward for the pint-sized off-roader, which has long depended more on mechanical ruggedness than on contemporary electronics. In India, the five-door Jimny already comes equipped with some of those features, and the update may result in more extensive availability or standardization across trims.

Also Read : Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition unveiled in France, limited to 55 units only

Design to stay unchanged amid high demand

While many expected a facelift, Suzuki has opted to retain the Jimny’s signature boxy design — and for good reason. With demand soaring across global markets, especially for the longer five-door model made in India, Suzuki is prioritising production stability over cosmetic tweaks. In fact, the Jimny Nomade racked up over 50,000 bookings within four days in Japan, equivalent to more than three years of planned output.

This decision means the updated Jimny won’t feature any new trims, special editions, or styling changes — at least for now.

India’s role in global Jimny strategy

India is an important market for Suzuki’s Jimny strategy. The five-door model that is sold in the country is also sold to places like Latin America, Africa, and Australia. With Japan importing the model that’s aligned with Indian safety specifications, this is further evidence of the growing importance of Maruti Suzuki India in the company’s global supply chain.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

No EV plans yet, but hybrid possibilities remain

Despite EV speculation, Suzuki has ruled out electrifying the Jimny for now. Company chief Toshihiro Suzuki recently said the model will continue with non-electrified petrol engines, though hybrid technology could be explored for emission-sensitive markets like Europe. The India-spec Jimny will continue with the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

With this upcoming tech upgrade, the Jimny continues to evolve — carefully, and without compromising its go-anywhere DNA. And as the global lineup updates, Maruti Suzuki could bring similar refinements to the Indian market in the near future.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: