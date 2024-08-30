Sonet, Seltos Carens & EV6 get easier to own with ‘Kia Subscribe’ lease program

Kia India has rolled out its new flexible ownership plan with the new ‘Kia Subscribe’ lease program. Under Kia Subscribe, customers can lease the Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 from the company on a flexible ownership basis for a limited period. The Kia Subscribe lease program was introduced three months ago and the automaker is ready to expand the same across major markets in the country.

Under Kia Subscribe, customers can lease the Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6 from the company on a flexible ownership basis for for 12 to 36 months,

Kia Subscribe: How Much Does It Cost?

Under Kia Subscribe, customers choose a short-term lease option that allows flexibility in vehicle usage without long-term commitment. The leasing tenure ranges from 12 months to 36 months and starts from as low as ₹17,999 per month for the Sonet, going up to ₹1.29 lakh per month for the Kia EV6.

Also Read : 2024 Kia Carnival arrives in India, spotted at Delhi Airport ahead of launch

Kia India Vehicle Monthly Lease Rental Kia Sonet ₹ 17,999 Kia Seltos ₹ 23,999 Kia Carens ₹ 24,999 Kia EV6 ₹ 1.29 Lakh

The Kia Subscribe program will be available to salaried and self-owned businesses, and the company says it can be tailored for B2B clients, corporates, and MSMEs with prolonged mobility requirements spanning 24t to 60 months. The mileage options differ according to usage.

The leasing program is available for a minimum of 12 months to 36 months for salaried and self-employed individuals. It can be extended up to 60 months for B2B requirements

The Kia Lease program was initially kicked off in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Under the leasing program, customers need to only pay the monthly premium without any down payment. The monthly cost bundles everything from road taxes, maintenance, insurance, and more, for the subscribed tenure. Customers have the option to switch to a different vehicle at the end of the lease program.

Kia Subscribe: Availability

Kia India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to expand its car leasing program that will be available across 14 major cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur. The South Korean automaker joins other mass-market players including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Skoda and more, which offer leasing services to customers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: