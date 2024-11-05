KTM's 1350 cc sports tourer gets new tech and enhanced chassis for 2025

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT has been unveiled globally with upgrades for 2025
It carries over the chassis and the LC8 V-twin engine from the Super Duke R EVO
The sports tourer features an aggressive design with a new signature LED headlight
The new chassis is stiffer and more agile than that of the previous generation GTs
Latest-gen WP Apex semi-active suspension units are fitted on both ends
The Super Duke GT gets a revamped set of riding modes
With the new front radar, the tourer gets adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and group riding features
The Super Duke GT sports KTM's latest 8.8-inch TFT display with updated features
The latest version of the 1,350 cc V-twin makes 187 bhp and 145 Nm of torque