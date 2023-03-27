HT Auto
Skoda launches new edition of Kushaq SUV. Here's what is different

Skoda Auto has launched a new variant of its flagship SUV Kushaq in India on Monday, March 27. The new variant, called Onyx, has been launched at a price of 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is placed between the Active and the Ambition trims of the compact SUV. Skoda Kushaq is offered in around 20 different variants, which also includes Anniversary and Monte Carlo editions. The Onyx adds to the existing lineup of the Kushaq SUV. Skoda has said that the Kushaq Onyx will be available in limited numbers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2023, 17:27 PM
Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV has been launched in India at a price of ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition comes with some cosmetic changes along with some new features to make it stand out among other variants on offer. The most striking change is the decal on the side of the SUV which gives it a sportier appeal. Besides this, the Kushaq Onyx will also offer crystalline LED headlight units with DRLs. It also gets front fog lights with cornering function, rear defogger and Onyx badging on either end of the SUV. On the inside, the car gets new wheel covers, leatherette seats, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control.

Under the hood of the Skoda Kushaq Onyx is the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be offered mated to only a six-speed manual transmission unit.

Skoda Kushaq is one of the safest SUVs manufactured in India. It scored a 5-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests last year. In terms of safety, the Kushaq Onyx will offer dual front airbags, TPMS, ESC besides other standard features.

Skoda Kushaq SUV prices start from 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and goes up to 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Monte Carlo edition. It rivals the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2023, 17:27 PM IST
