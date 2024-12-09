Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub compact SUV is best for you

The sub compact SUV segment saw two new products in 2024, starting with the Mahindra XUV 3XO and now the Skoda Kylaq . Both the SUVs while being one of the most affordable products in the segment offer a good amount of features and build quality. While the XUV 3XO range starts at ₹7.79 lakh, ex-showroom, the Skoda Kylaq range starts at ₹7.89 lakh, making it dearer by only ₹10,000.

Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue,

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most crowded categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where some highly-in-demand models are present, including the likes of the Maruti SuzukiBrezza, KiaSonet, Hyundai Venue,TataNexon along with the XUV 3XO. Here’s how the Skoda Kylaq compares against the Mahindra XUV 3XO on paper.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

The Skoda Kylaq is the entry level SUV from the Czech carmaker. Unlike the other models from Skoda, with the Kylaq, the carmaker has gone for an aggressive pricing to stay competitive in the sub compact SUV segment. The Kylaq starts at ₹7.89 lakh and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, with a total of four variants on offer.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that while the XUV 3XO gets a lower starting price, the Kylaq tops out at a much affordable price. However, key thing to note is that the XUV 3XO is available across multiple variants and three engine options.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Dimensions

Dimensionally, Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, which makes it five millimetres longer, 38 mm slimmer and 28 mm shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The latter measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height.

The XUV 3XO has a 2,600 mm wheelbase, which is 34 mm more than the Skoda Kylaq's 2,566 mm. The Skoda Kylq has a 446 litre boot space, which is 82 litre extra than the XUV 3XO 364 litre storage.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

The Skoda Kylaq becomes the first vehicle in India by the Czech carmaker to feature its latest Modern-Solid design language. The Kylaq sports split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The automaker's signature butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. Some other design elements include LED headlamps, LED DRL, sharp Bohemian Crystal influenced cuts and creases, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails etc.

Mahindra XUV 3XO on the other hand gets several changes over the XUV300, while retaining the same basic silhouette. The XUV 3XO gets a blacked-out grille with Mahindra logo and vertical bars in chrome, a set of C-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlight, reworked bumper and a bonnet with more creases. At the rear it gets connected LED taillights while at the side it gets 17 inch alloy wheels.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol motor generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options available along with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant draws energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While these features are only available with the top two trim levels, the mid spec Signature variant gets a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument panel, while the base Classic variant gets analogue instrument cluster and no infotainment system.

The Kylaq Prestige also features six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation. Interestingly, each of the variants get unique cabin upholstery in either single or dual tone. Fabric upholstery is a standard fit for the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ models. The Prestige is all-leatherette-upholstery along with an electric sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was the first product in the sub compact SUV segment to introduce a panoramic sunroof, the largest in its segment according to Mahindra. The interior features a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system.

This infotainment system is coupled with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with nine band equaliser for premium sound quality. It also gets six modes audio settings through a dedicated amplifier. Additional enhancements include a redesigned centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

