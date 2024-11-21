Mahindra XUV 3XO vs rivals: Which sub-compact SUV offers what safety features
- Mahindra XUV 3XO has received a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as the latest addition to the list of sub-compact SUVs in India that has scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The sub-compact SUV that competes with some tough rivals in the country including Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet has scored five-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant protection categories in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
The Mahindra XUV 3XO was tested by the BNCAP alongside its two other siblings Thar Roxx and XUV400 EV. Both the Mahindra Thar Roxx and XUV400 EV too scored five-star ratings in the BNCAP crash tests. If you are planning to buy a sub-compact SUV that offers ample safety for occupants, here is a quick look at the safety features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and its competitors to make a wise decision.
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with a plethora of safety features. This sub-compact SUV gets 35 safety features as standard fitment. It has six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX anchorage, disc brakes on all four wheels, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree surround view camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS), blind spot monitor, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic power brake with auto hold function, seat belt reminder for all occupants, height adjustable front seat belts, three-point seat belts for all occupants. Another key safety feature onboard this SUV is the Level 2 ADAS.
Tata Nexon is another car that scored five stars in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. This SUV is considered one of the safest cars in the country in the mass-market segment. In fact, the Nexon has consistently scored five starts in NCAP crash tests. The Tata Nexon has safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, blind spot monitor, a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), automatic headlamps with rain-sensing wipers, fog lamps with cornering function etc.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza's predecessor, the Vitara Brezza was tested by Global NCAP in 2018, when the sub-compact SUV scored four stars for adult occupant protection. This is one of the most popular models in the sub-compact segment. Based on the new generation Suzuki TECT platform, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with over 20 safety features, which include six airbags. Along with the dual front airbags, it gets side and curtain airbags too. The SUV also gets ESP with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, shoulder height adjustable front seat belts, rearview camera, front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiter, reverse parking sensor with infographic display, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, engine immobilizer, ISOFIX, impact sensing door unlock etc.
Kia Sonet is another popular model in the Indian sub-compact SUV space. It gets six airbags including dual front airbags, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also, it gets ABS with EBD, brake assist system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), all seat three-point seat belts reminder, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor, front parking sensors, ISOFIX, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor etc. Level 1 ADAS is one of the key features onboard which comes with 10 autonomous safety features including Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Forward Collison Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA).
Also check these Cars
Hyundai Venue is the South Korean auto major's take in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment. This SUV is also one of the bestsellers in India from the OEM. The Venue has safety features like six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Other safety features include automatic headlamps and headlamp escort function, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), parking assist rear camera with dynamic guidelines, cornering headlamps, Hill Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system etc. Also, it comes loaded with the Level 1 ADAS suite, which comprises Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collison Avoidance Assist (FCA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.