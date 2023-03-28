HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq, Slavia new variants with 1.5-litre engine launched. Check prices

Skoda has updated the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan with new variants that will be offered with its powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The engine was earlier reserved for the top-end variants Style and Monte Carlo. Now the Czech carmaker has introduced the engine in the lower trim called Ambition. Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are the two flagship models from the carmaker in India, and are the best-selling models for Skoda. The recent update is seen as an attempt to make Slavia ready to rival the new generation Hyundai Verna which was launched earlier this month.

Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) have received new variants with the powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
The Skoda Slavia Ambition manual variant with 1.5 litre TSI engine has been priced from 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic version of the Slavia Ambition variant has been launched at a price of 16.24 lakh. Skoda is also offering a dual-tone version of the Ambition trim with the same engine. It will cost 5,000 more than the automatic version.

The new Slavia Ambition 1.5-litre models will take on the new Hyundai Verna's mid-level trims which are offered with both a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit as well as a turbocharged version. The price of the Ambition automatic variants are higher than the manual SX and SX(O) variants of Verna. However, it is affordable by nearly 1 lakh compared to Verna's top-spec SX(O) automatic variant.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine under the hood of Slavia is capable of churning out 148 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engines, which are offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes, have been updated to comply with the new RDE norms and is also compatible with E20 fuel. Skoda claims it now offers more fuel efficiency than before.

Meanwhile, Skoda has also launched the Kushaq SUV with the same engine available now in the Ambition trim. The price of the manual variant in Ambition trim with 1.5-litre unit is 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variant has been launched at 16.79 lakh while its dual-tone version will cost 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

