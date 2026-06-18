Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy unveiled, inspired by 1906 Isle of Man victory

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest bespoke commission, the Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy. The Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy is inspired by the company’s victory at the Isle of Man in 1906, marking 120 years since Charles Rolls secured the trophy.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the bespoke Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy, commemorating Charles Rolls’ 1906 Isle of Man victory with heritage-inspired design details, unique craftsmanship, and references to the race-winning car

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy: Exterior

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy has been finished in Dark Emerald, which was specifically selected to match the green hue of the Light 20 H.P. Rolls-Royce, which participated in the 1906 Tourist Trophy. Additionally, the bespoke commission gets a single pinstripe in Tan and a hand-painted motif featuring the number 4 in Arctic White. The number is a reference to the starting position for the race, along with four laps of the course and Rolls completing the race in four hours.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy: Interior

The interior of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy features a black-and-tan dual-tone theme. Additionally, the black leather and black badge technical fibre make the cabin darker, while the tan leather, stitching and seat piping balance it out. The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy’s rear waterfall features an embroidered outline of the Isle of Man Highroads Course.

Other references to the 1906 Tourist Trophy victory include engravings concealed within the central ‘eyeball’ air vents that depict details from the race-winning car, including the registration number AX157 and chassis number 26350B. Not only that, but the engravings further include the details of the event, including the race date of September 27, 1906, and the coordinates of the race: 54˚09’27.1" N 4°29’ 54.7" W.

Moreover, the bespoke car gets illuminated treadplates fitted to all four door sills, bearing the reference chassis number 26350B.

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Rolls-Royce 1906 Tourist Trophy Victory

The Tourist Trophy was first started in 1905, with the event being contested on the shortened Highroads Course, measuring approximately 65 km. Starting fourth on the road, Rolls had taken the lead by the conclusion of the opening lap in the 1906 iteration of the race. By the final circuit, he had established an advantage of more than ten minutes.

Together, Charles Rolls and his riding mechanic, Eric Platford, completed four laps of the course in four hours, six minutes, and 0.06 seconds, achieving an average speed of 63.4 kmph. Furthermore, the Rolls Light 20 H.P. crossed the finish line with approximately half a litre of fuel remaining in its tank.

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