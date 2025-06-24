The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is the most expensive EV in India

Published Jun 24, 2025

The Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful production car from the British luxury marque

It is priced at 9.50 crore, ex-showroom, and that is before the options kick in

The Black Badge moniker brings a performance boost to the electric two-door coupe

Its dual electric motor setup makes a combined 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of torque

That makes for a bump of 65 bhp and 175 Nm when compared to the standard Spectre

The Black Badge Spectre wears 23-inch 5-spoke forged aluminium alloys

The cabin gets a signature dark finish with a customisable illuminated grille and treadplates

The new customisable dials on the digital cluster bring up to five colour themes

The dash bears a star-patterned Illuminated Fascia on top of a Bolivar wood base
