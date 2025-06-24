The Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful production car from the British luxury marque
It is priced at ₹9.50 crore, ex-showroom, and that is before the options kick in
The Black Badge moniker brings a performance boost to the electric two-door coupe
Its dual electric motor setup makes a combined 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of torque
That makes for a bump of 65 bhp and 175 Nm when compared to the standard Spectre
The Black Badge Spectre wears 23-inch 5-spoke forged aluminium alloys
The cabin gets a signature dark finish with a customisable illuminated grille and treadplates
The new customisable dials on the digital cluster bring up to five colour themes
The dash bears a star-patterned Illuminated Fascia on top of a Bolivar wood base