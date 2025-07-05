The Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle inspired by Couture Lace will have you drooling. Check it out…

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a one-off creation, the Phantom Dentelle, developed through its Private Office in Dubai. Commissioned by a Middle Eastern client as a personal gift for their father, the vehicle draws its inspiration from a piece of fine lace fabric, crafted using a rare Leavers loom, which has influenced both the interior detailing and exterior finish.

The standout feature of the Phantom Dentelle’s interior is the Gallery, a unique panel stretching across the dashboard, which has been used to showcase embroidered artwork. Inspired by the textures and patterns of couture lace, the piece uses over 160,000 stitches in layered techniques and subtle colours such as Rose Gold, Sunrise, and Oatmeal to depict floral motifs.

The rear Waterfall section continues the theme with around 70,000 stitches, echoing the lace patterns seen on the dashboard. Details like Rose Gold speaker grilles, Grace White and Sunrise leather upholstery, and Piano White veneers complete the cabin’s look. Embroidered RR monograms on the headrests add to the personalised touches.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle gets a very intricately designed interior.

Brienny Dudley from Rolls-Royce’s Interior Trim Centre noted that the embroidery was designed to interact with light, creating subtle movement and depth as it reflects different angles, similar to how light plays on fabric.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle: Bespoke exterior

The Phantom Dentelle’s exterior features a two-tone paint finish: Crystal over Arctic White for the lower section and Crystal over Palais Nemasker Dawn for the upper body, a colour created specifically for the client. The bodywork is finished with a hand-painted coachline in Sunrise, ending in a small leafy branch design with pearl-like accents, mirroring the interior embroidery.

Other exterior elements include 22-inch polished disc wheels with body-coloured centres, and Rose Gold accents on the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament and treadplates.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle: Artistic details

The Phantom Dentelle reflects a detailed and personal approach to design, shaped by a client’s brief and interpreted through Rolls-Royce’s customisation programme. Rather than bold statements, the focus here is on subtle, layered craftsmanship drawn from textile artistry, translating couture elements into automotive form.

While only a single example has been produced, the Phantom Dentelle illustrates how Rolls-Royce continues to explore unusual materials and techniques in its bespoke offerings, influenced by a wide range of cultural and artistic sources.

