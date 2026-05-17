Rolls-Royce unveils five-of-a-kind bespoke Cullinan Black Badge in collaboration with Cyril Kongo

The luxury British automaker, Rolls-Royce , has announced a bespoke commission of five Cullinan Black Badge SUVs in collaboration with Cyril Kongo. This limited commission acts as a mobile private gallery for high-end collectors across the world and was curated through the brand’s Private Offices in New York, Seoul and Goodwood, with all five vehicles already allocated globally.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge x Cryill Kongo: Interior

The cabin features a black foundation structured around a novel four-zone colour architecture. The driver’s area is finished in Phoenix Red, the front passenger area in Turquoise (Turchese), and the rear compartment is split between Forge Yellow and Mandarin. These distinct colour schemes extend across the stitching, piping, seat inserts, lambswool carpets, and embroidered monograms.

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Additionally, the SUV’s roof features a customised Starlight Headliner that incorporates 1,344 fibre-optic stars. The artist used a palette of more than 70 paint colours to hand-apply a cosmic composition of constellations, imagined planets and quantum physics equations with airbrushes, brushes and sponges. The installation includes diverse fibre-optic illuminations in Blue, Phoenix Red, Forge Yellow, Lime Green, and Cobalto Blue, complemented by eight shooting stars and a singular, full-length shooting star stretching across the entire surface.

Moreover, the dashboard fascia, centre console, rear picnic tables, and rear waterfall comprise a hand-painted mural spanning 19 individual veneered surfaces. The components were prepared with a black base before the artist applied flowing airbrush compositions.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge x Cryill Kongo: Exterior

The exterior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is finished in a specialised Blue Crystal Over Black paint, which infuses deep black paint with light-shimmering blue particles. For the first time, Rolls-Royce has introduced a dual-sided Gradient Coachline: the left side transitions from Phoenix Red to Forge Yellow, while the right side transitions from Mandarin to Turchese. Both coachlines integrate the artist's signature tag motif. This colour coordination extends to the brake callipers behind the 23-inch part-polished wheels, with each calliper painted in a different shade to match the interior zones.

The artist's tag motif is subtly integrated throughout the vehicle, appearing on the door-concealed umbrellas, the illuminated treadplates, the interior of the sun visors, and within the luggage compartment lid. The collection represents an approach to automotive personalisation, merging high art with pinnacle luxury manufacturing.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge x Cryill Kongo: Engine

All five cars in this series are powered by a 6.75L V12 engine producing approximately 591 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels.

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