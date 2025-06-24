Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge launched in India, prices start at 9.50 crore

Rolls-Royce has launched the new Spectre Black Badge in India with prices starting at ₹9.50 crore (ex-showroom) before options kick in. The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is one of the most expensive electric cars on sale in India, and the ‘Black Badge’ suffix makes it one of the most powerful as well. It is the most powerful production to come from the iconic British luxury marque.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is the more powerful iteration of the Spectre, and also the most powerful and most expensive electric vehicle on sale in the country.

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge made its global debut in February this year, and the luxury electric offering arrives just months after in the Indian market. Notably, the Black Badge variant is about ₹1.88 crore more expensive than the standard Spectre, which retails from ₹7.62 crore (ex-showroom) onwards in the country.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge adds a dark chrome finish on the Pantheon grille, bumpers, and the Spirit of Ecstasy. The two-door EV rides on new 23-inch forged aluminium wheels

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Specifications

The Black Badge moniker brings a boost in power across the Rolls-Royce lineup, and it’s no different on the electrified Spectre. The electric two-door coupe packs dual electric motors, one on each axle, with a combined output of 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque. That’s a bump of 65 bhp and 175 Nm when compared to the standard Spectre. The Spectre Black Badge can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, and peak power can be accessed with the special ‘Infinity mode’. The British carmaker has also equipped the model with launch control, aptly called ‘Spirited Mode’.

Compared to the standard Spectre, the Black Badge has received mechanical changes including increased steering weight, better roll stabilisation, and stiffened dampers, to compensate for the additional power.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Battery & Range

Powering the electric motors is a massive 102 kWh battery pack that promises a range on the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge between 493-530 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

The Spectre Black Badge packs 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful Rolls-Royce in production. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.1 seconds

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Exterior Upgrades

The Black Badge brings a host of new elements to the exterior of the Spectre. The model gets a darkened theme with the black-chrome finish on the Pantheon grille, the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce badge, door handles, bumpers, and window surrounds. The Black Badge rides on new 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels along with the new Vapour Violet paint option. Rolls-Royce offers customers a whopping 44,000 colour options to choose from to personalise their Spectre Black Badge. The backplate of the grille can be personalised as well with a custom colour.

The cabin gets the new Infinity logo along with the Illuminated Fascia on the front passenger side representing 5,500 stars in a piano black sky

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Interior Changes

The cabin remains largely the same in layout as the standard version. However, you get the new infinity logo on the passenger side of the dashboard. Rolls-Royce calls this “Illuminated Fascia", and it represents 5,500 stars of varying proportions and intensity set in a Piano Black sky. The more powerful version also gets new customised dials on the digital instrument console with up to five colour themes - Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet and Synth Wave, to suit individual preferences.

The model runs the new ‘Spirit’ operating system that brings all the bells and whistles, as well as connectivity systems. The Spectre Black Badge remains a four-seater with the rear seats separated by the waterfall-inspired console in the centre, which sports the Black Badge Infinity symbol.

