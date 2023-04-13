HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Right Time To Buy Cng Car? 5 Most Affordable Cng Vehicles You Can Buy

Right time to buy CNG car? 5 most affordable CNG vehicles you can buy

CNG prices have been slashed by operators by up to 10 per cent across India after recent hikes. It comes as a relief to a lot of consumers, including those who own a CNG vehicle. Billed as the more cleaner version of petrol and diesel vehicles, CNG car segment has seen significant rise in recent times. The latest price cut may encourage a lot of prospective buyers to go for a CNG car to benefit from the latest price reduction of the natural gas. Here is a look at five most affordable CNG vehicles you can pick.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 14:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CNG prices have been reduced recently by around 10 per cent across India. It is expected to boost sale of CNG vehicles.
CNG prices have been reduced recently by around 10 per cent across India. It is expected to boost sale of CNG vehicles.
CNG prices have been reduced recently by around 10 per cent across India. It is expected to boost sale of CNG vehicles.
CNG prices have been reduced recently by around 10 per cent across India. It is expected to boost sale of CNG vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki's smallest hatchback Alto 800 is the most affordable among the CNG cars sold in India. Though the carmaker has recently pulled out the petrol-only model from the market due to stricter BS-6 Phase 2 emission norms, one can still drive home an Alto 800 CNG while the stocks last. Priced from 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto 800 CNG offers a mileage of more than 30 kms per kg, one of the highest among all other CNG cars. Power delivery is also par for the course with around 40 bhp and 60 Nm on offer.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Priced just under 6 lakh (ex-showroom), the S-Presso CNG uses Maruti Suzuki's new generation S-CNG kits. The CNG version of the S-Presso is available in the LXi variants. The car comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can churn out 56 bhp of power and 82 Nm of peak torque. Maruti S-Presso CNG models offer a mileage of more than 32 kms per kg.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The existing Alto K10 hatchback was launched Maruti's S-CNG technology last year. The new 1.0-litre K10 series engine can generate power output of nearly 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque. With a mileage of nearly 34 kms per kg and a price of 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto K10 S-CNG could prove more bank for the buck for most CNG vehicle buyers.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

One can also pick the CNG version of this boxy hatchback, one of the most popular small car models in the country. It comes powered by the same 1.0-litre K series engine that is used for Alto K10, Celerio and other models. The WagonR CNG models are capable of generating 56 bhp of power and 82 Nm of peak torque. The CNG fuel economy of 34.05 kms/kg is also one of the highest in the segment. The WagonR CNG variants come at a price of 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago iCNG

With the Hyundai Santro CNG out of the market, Tata's smallest hatchback is now also one of the most affordable CNG choices one has currently. Under the hood, Tata Tiago iCNG models come equipped with a 1.2-litre engine, capable of generating 72 bhp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago CNG also claims to return mileage of 26.49 kms/kg. One can buy the Tiago i-CNG variant at a price of 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago S-Presso Alto K10 CNG cars CNG vehicles CNG Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city