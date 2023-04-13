Right time to buy CNG car? 5 most affordable CNG vehicles you can buy

CNG prices have been slashed by operators by up to 10 per cent across India after recent hikes. It comes as a relief to a lot of consumers, including those who own a CNG vehicle. Billed as the more cleaner version of petrol and diesel vehicles, CNG car segment has seen significant rise in recent times. The latest price cut may encourage a lot of prospective buyers to go for a CNG car to benefit from the latest price reduction of the natural gas. Here is a look at five most affordable CNG vehicles you can pick.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki's smallest hatchback Alto 800 is the most affordable among the CNG cars sold in India. Though the carmaker has recently pulled out the petrol-only model from the market due to stricter BS-6 Phase 2 emission norms, one can still drive home an Alto 800 CNG while the stocks last. Priced from ₹5.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto 800 CNG offers a mileage of more than 30 kms per kg, one of the highest among all other CNG cars. Power delivery is also par for the course with around 40 bhp and 60 Nm on offer.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Priced just under ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), the S-Presso CNG uses Maruti Suzuki's new generation S-CNG kits. The CNG version of the S-Presso is available in the LXi variants. The car comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can churn out 56 bhp of power and 82 Nm of peak torque. Maruti S-Presso CNG models offer a mileage of more than 32 kms per kg.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars DISCONTINUED Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl ₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl ₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Alto 796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl ₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl ₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Maruti Suzuki Celerio 998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl ₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl ₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The existing Alto K10 hatchback was launched Maruti's S-CNG technology last year. The new 1.0-litre K10 series engine can generate power output of nearly 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque. With a mileage of nearly 34 kms per kg and a price of ₹5.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto K10 S-CNG could prove more bank for the buck for most CNG vehicle buyers.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

One can also pick the CNG version of this boxy hatchback, one of the most popular small car models in the country. It comes powered by the same 1.0-litre K series engine that is used for Alto K10, Celerio and other models. The WagonR CNG models are capable of generating 56 bhp of power and 82 Nm of peak torque. The CNG fuel economy of 34.05 kms/kg is also one of the highest in the segment. The WagonR CNG variants come at a price of ₹6.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago iCNG

With the Hyundai Santro CNG out of the market, Tata's smallest hatchback is now also one of the most affordable CNG choices one has currently. Under the hood, Tata Tiago iCNG models come equipped with a 1.2-litre engine, capable of generating 72 bhp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago CNG also claims to return mileage of 26.49 kms/kg. One can buy the Tiago i-CNG variant at a price of ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: