Renault Kwid marks 10th anniversary with new edition and price cut across lineup

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition has been launched in India to mark a decade of its popular entry-level hatchback in the country. The Renault Kwid was launched in 2015, as a small car with SUV inspired styling. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India, said the Kwid has been “instrumental in shaping Renault’s journey in India" and that the anniversary edition underlines the company’s commitment to innovation and accessibility.

The new Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition gets several visual enhancements, however the spec sheet remains the same as the regular model. Alongside the new edition, Renault has also revised the entire lineup of the Kwid with revised variants and pricing.

The new anniversary edition gets several visual enhancements, however the spec sheet remains the same as the regular model. Alongside the new edition, Renault has also revised the entire lineup of the Kwid with revised variants and pricing.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Renault India charts India revival with Triber, Kiger updates and new SUVs ahead

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Features and price

Limited to 500 units, the Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the Techno variant and gets over 10 exclusive enhancements. Priced at ₹5.14 lakh for the manual transmission and ₹5.63 lakh for the AMT (ex-showroom, pan-India), the edition is designed to stand out in the crowded small-car segment.

Visually, the anniversary model debuts in two dual-tone colour options – Fiery Red with Black Roof and the new Shadow Grey with Black Roof. It also features shiny black Flex Wheels, distinctive decals on the doors and C-pillar, and a vibrant yellow grille insert. Renault says this makes the Kwid the most affordable dual-tone car available in India currently.

Inside, the cabin carries forward the celebratory theme with yellow-accented upholstery, a leatherette steering wheel with mustard stitching, and anniversary-themed seat patterns. Premium detailing extends to the infotainment surround and door trims, while illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps add an upmarket touch.

Also Read : 2025 Renault Kiger track review: A rethink on performance, with fun at its core

Renault Kwid: New prices

The 10th anniversary celebration is not restricted to the limited edition. Renault has also refreshed the overall Kwid lineup, with new variant nomenclature, Evolution (earlier RXL), Techno (earlier RXT) and Climber. Safety has been enhanced with 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, while the Climber variant now comes with six airbags, a first in its class.

The Kwid now starts at ₹4.29 lakh for the base Authentic MT, while the most accessible AMT version begins at ₹4.99 lakh. The Techno variant is pegged at ₹4.99 lakh for the manual and ₹5.48 lakh for the AMT. The top-of-the-line Climber AMT Dual Tone is priced at ₹5.99 lakh, keeping the entire lineup under the ₹6 lakh mark.

Under the hood, the Kwid continues with the familiar 1.0-litre SCe engine, tuned for both efficiency and city-friendly performance. With a ground clearance of 184 mm and a choice of manual or AMT gearboxes, Renault says the Kwid retains its SUV-inspired stance while delivering everyday practicality.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: