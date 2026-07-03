Renault gives Kwid a major range shake-up; prices of existing variants reduced

Renault has launched the Kwid with a simplified variant line-up and new pricing. The entry-level hatchback is now available in two variants: Evolution and Climber, with prices starting at ₹4.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Simpler variant line-up, new prices

The Kwid is now available in just two variants: Evolution and Climber. While the hatchback's starting price has increased from ₹4.29 lakh to ₹4.52 lakh following the discontinuation of the entry-level Authentic variant, Renault has lowered the prices of the remaining trims. The Evolution manual is now priced at ₹4.52 lakh, down from ₹4.66 lakh earlier, while the Climber manual costs ₹5.14 lakh, compared to ₹5.47 lakh previously. The Evolution AMT is priced at ₹4.89 lakh, while the Climber AMT costs ₹5.60 lakh, both lower than before. All prices are ex-showroom.

Renault is also extending a ₹15,000 cash benefit on the Climber through its online sales platform. This brings the effective price of the Climber manual down to ₹4.99 lakh.

What's New?

The biggest visual change is the addition of Renault's latest brand logo. The Kwid retains its SUV-inspired design with body cladding. The Climber variant carries the same unique exterior accents. Inside, the hatchback gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with guidelines, dual-tone cabin, remote keyless entry, power windows, power steering, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers a 279-litre boot. Ground clearance continues to stand at 184 mm.

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No mechanical change

The Kwid continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine. You can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and the Easy-R AMT, with the latter using a rotary gear selector. Safety equipment includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminders and a total of 17 standard safety features.

Renault says more than 4.5 lakh Kwid units have been sold in India since the hatchback was introduced in 2015. The company believes the simpler line-up and lower effective price of the Climber will make the model easier to understand for first-time buyers. The new Kwid is now available at Renault dealerships across India and can also be purchased through the company's online sales platform.

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