Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Renault Announces A Special Republic Day Service Camp; Avail Discounts On Parts

Renault announces a special Republic Day service camp; avail discounts on parts

Renault India has announced a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp for customers between January 27-29, 2023. Celebrating the 74th year of the foundation of the Indian Constitution, the three-day-long service camp will provide owners with a free car check-up as per the company’s guidelines.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 09:01 AM
Follow us on:
The service camp will be held at all authorised Renault service centres pan India

This includes an examination of all key functions of the car that will be conducted by Renault’s trained technicians at its authorised service centres pan India. The company says such periodical checks ensure “necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

Also Read : Renault plans to launch Kwid EV in India: Report

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Renault Republic Day celebration service camp includes a free car top wash and comprehensive check-up. Customers can also avail of discounts on parts, accessories and roadside assistance of up to 10 per cent. There’s a 20 per cent discount on labour charges and value-added services.

The Renault service centres will also host customer engagement activities like painting, drawing and quiz competitions for children, along with free health check-up camps. Furthermore, the company will organise customer education programs at select workshops.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: Republic Day 74th republic day Renault Renault India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS