The benefits include up to ₹45,000 cash discounts along with corporate discounts and exchange bonus
The Triber MPV comes with the biggest discount of ₹45,000
Renault Kiger is available with a discount of up to ₹40,000
Renault Kwid hatchback too comes with up to ₹40,000 discounts
These benefits on Renault cars are available till the end of June 2024
The OEM is offering special discounts for customers from rural areas of India
The discounts and benefits are aimed at boosting sales for the automaker in India
These discounts come after the OEM recorded sales decline in the last few months
It is to be seen how these benefits and offers give Renault a sales advantage