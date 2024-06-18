Renault India has announced a host of benefits for its range of cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 18, 2024

The benefits include up to 45,000 cash discounts along with corporate discounts and exchange bonus

The Triber MPV comes with the biggest discount of 45,000

Renault Kiger is available with a discount of up to 40,000

Renault Kwid hatchback too comes with up to 40,000 discounts

 Check product page

These benefits on Renault cars are available till the end of June 2024

The OEM is offering special discounts for customers from rural areas of India

The discounts and benefits are aimed at boosting sales for the automaker in India

These discounts come after the OEM recorded sales decline in the last few months

It is to be seen how these benefits and offers give Renault a sales advantage
Check more on Renault offers
Click Here