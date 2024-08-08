Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two unveiled. Check what's new

Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. Introduced as a performance-oriented SUV, Land Rover claims that the new model is designed to boost sportiness and driving dynamics. The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two comes with enhanced design options, technical advancements and additional features.

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is offered in four design curations: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss and Sunrise Copper

Under the hood, there is a 626 bhp and 750 Nm 4.4-liter Twin Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine. Land Rover claims that this allows acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, which makes it the fastest SUV in the Range Rover Sport lineup. Thanks to the SV mode, the hold is further upgraded by configuring the suspension, powertrain, and steering.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two: Design upgrades

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is offered in four design curations: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss and Sunrise Copper Satin. The company mentioned that each theme would be allowing the visual appeal of the vehicle to be greater in terms of its presents. Blue Nebula Matte, for instance, features a colour inspired by the Northern Atlantic coast and combines a Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack with 23-inch forged black alloy wheels.

Also Read : Actor Sanjay Dutt gets the Range Rover SV worth over ₹4 crore on 65th birthday

This includes the 23 inch carbon fibre Wheel option, use of the lightweight Carbon Fibre coupled with the Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes, and then a 76 kg weight reduction of the car for added further improvements in handling, acceleration, and ride quality.

Each of the new curations on the design front comes with a visually striking version that features unique exterior paint colours, carbon fibre finishers and brake calliper colours. The vehicle is further customizable with features such as a body-coloured roof and optional packs that include Satin Forged Carbon Fibre and Twill Carbon Fibre.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two: Interiors

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two has SV Performance seats in either knit textiles or Windsor leather, with integrated headrests, carbon fibre backboards, and more sculpted bolsters.

These seats are ventilated for heating, cooling, and massaging to rejuvenate the occupants. The BASS—Body and Soul Seat—technology offers an extra dimension of relaxation with audio stimulation.

Also Read : JLR to locally assemble Range Rover SUVs in India. Here are the prices

The steering wheel is redesigned to offer users a greater grip and better control. The button on the steering wheel, known as the SV Mode, identifies vehicle settings that adjust for performance. Gear shift paddles have LED lights that change color based on the driving mode.

First Published Date: