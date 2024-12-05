Planning to buy the Honda Amaze? Here are the features that each variant will get

The facelift of the Honda Amaze has made a grand entry into the Indian sub-compact sedan market priced between ₹8 lakh to ₹10.9 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The 2024 Honda Amaze comes packed with the latest features including a segment-first Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. The Amaze is now being offered in three variants namely: V, VX and ZX.

The Amaze gets most of the sought-after features as standard across all variants. Apart from the features, all of these variants get the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. With this, the new Japanese offering is poised to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura in its segment. Read below for a detailed look at what each of the three available variants offer.

Honda Amaze: V

The base V variant comes with an impressive set of features including 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs.

Inside the car is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay playing music through a set of 4 speakers, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display with MID, fabric upholstery, rear armrest with cupholders, a manually controlled AC, voice commands, steering mounted controls, tilt adjustable steering, paddle shifters (on CVT only), keyless entry, electric trunk lock with keyless release, electric power windows for all passengers 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Other features included in the safety kit are ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, day/night IRVM and rear parking sensors.

This variant is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who still want modern features and basic safety equipment. The Honda Amaze V with a manual transmission costs ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the one equipped with a CVT costs ₹9.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze: VX

The VX variant builds on the V variant, adding more premium features for more comfort and convenience. The 14-inch wheels are replaced with stylish 15-inch alloy wheels. LED projector fog lights, automatic headlights and power-foldable ORVMs are further added to the exterior.

The interior of the VX variant comes with a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push-button start/stop and a remote engine start ability for the CVT version only. The manual AC is swapped here with an automatic climate control system and the speaker setup is upgraded to a 6-speaker system. The dashboard features a satin metallic garnish and there is also Alexa compatibility in the VX trim level. There is also added safety in this trim level with a Lanewatch camera, a rear defogger and a rearview camera.

The VX variant is perfect for those who want a feature-rich sedan with a balanced price tag. The Amaze VX comes at ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT.

Honda Amaze: ZX

The top-spec ZX trim caters mainly to those looking for the Level-2 ADAS suite.

On the outside, the ZX variant offers dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels instead of the monotonous alloys of the VX.

Safety-wise the ZX trim adds the Honda Sensing ADAS suite with the adaptive cruise control over the features already offered in the VX trim.

The Amaze ZX manual is offered at ₹9.70 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual gearbox and ₹10.9 lakh (ex-showroom) with the CVT gearbox.

