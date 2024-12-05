Honda to drive in 3 new models in India by FY27, aims to tap growth in SUV space

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch a product offensive, under which, the Japanese carmaker will launch three new cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. During the launch of the third-generation Honda Amaze on Wednesday, which came at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and incorporating a plethora of changes on the exterior and inside the cabin, the car manufacturer has revealed that it plans to launch three new models in India by FY27 with an aim to tap growth in the country's bulging SUV space.

Honda currently sells just one SUV in India, which is the Elevate. Besides that, it also sells the sub-compact sedan Amaze and City mid-size sedans. The SUV segment in India now accounts for more than 50 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in close to 40 lakh domestic passenger vehicle segments. With the demand for SUVs rising rapidly in the Indian PV market, Honda aims to grab the opportunity to enhance its market share and sales numbers.

Speaking on this strategy, Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura told PTI that the Upcoming models from the OEM will encompass both hybrid and electric powertrains. “We plan to introduce three new models, with hybrid and electric powertrains by the 2026-27 fiscal thus expanding the company's presence in the SUV segment," he said. Interestingly, one of the upcoming cars from the brand is the Honda Elevate EV, which would be the first electric car from the automaker in India.

Honda hopes 2024 Amaze will set new standards

Meanwhile, the carmaker is betting big on the newly launched third-generation Honda Amaze. Despite the market share of the sub-compact sedans along with other small cars and sedans shrinking at a fast pace owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, Honda Cars India hopes the 2024 Amaze will set new standards. "The Amaze has always held a special place in the hearts of Indian customers, and this new generation model reflects our commitment to meeting their evolving needs. We are confident that this new Amaze will set new standards and continue to strengthen Honda's legacy in India," Tsumura said.

The new generation Amaze comes with both manual and CVT transmission options and competes with the rivals of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura in the sub-compact sedan segment. The new Amaze has Level 2 ADAS technology, which makes it the most affordable car in India with an ADAS suite. Speaking about sales expectations for next year, Tsumura noted that the automaker is expecting certain growth to accrue with the new Amaze playing a significant role in it.

Meanwhile, Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl believes the sub-compact sedan segment still has tremendous scope for growth. "While the hatchback segment is going down..the Indian consumer wants to go to the next level..to have a three-box sedan. And that is the reason why we believe the segment has a huge potential for growth," he stated. Behl further stated that the launch of the third-generation Amaze should re-energise the whole lower sedan segment.

