Check out best offers on Honda City and Amaze

Honda is offering some benefits on Amaze as well as 5th Gen City
There is a cash discount of up to ₹25,000 or accessories of up to ₹26,947
The VX and ZX variants get extended warranty for 4th & 5th year for Rs 13 651
On the Elegant Edition, there is an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a benefit of ₹40,000
There is a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, car exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and some corporate discounts as well.
Depending on the variant, the Amaze is being offered with different discounts.
The S variant gets cash discounts of ₹35,000 or accessories of up to ₹42,444
The E trim gets a cash discount of upto ₹15,000 or accessories of upto ₹18,148
The E variant gets cash discount of upto ₹25,000 or accessories of upto ₹30,245