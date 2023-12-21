Check out best offers on Honda City and Amaze

Published Dec 21, 2023

Honda is offering some benefits on Amaze as well as 5th Gen City

There is a cash discount of up to 25,000 or accessories of up to 26,947

The VX and ZX variants get extended warranty for 4th & 5th year for Rs 13 651

On the Elegant Edition, there is an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a benefit of 40,000

There is a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, car exchange bonus of 15,000 and some corporate discounts as well. 

Depending on the variant, the Amaze is being offered with different discounts.

The S variant gets cash discounts of 35,000 or accessories of up to 42,444

The E trim gets a cash discount of upto 15,000 or accessories of upto 18,148

The E variant gets cash discount of upto 25,000 or accessories of upto 30,245
