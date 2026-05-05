Planning to buy the new Skoda Kushaq? 5 things you should know before spending your money

The Kushaq has been one of the most successful models for the Czech automaker, Skoda , in recent times. The Skoda Kushaq facelift was launched in March this year, updating its design language and adding a few features to the compact SUV. This was the first update launched since it was initially introduced in 2021. Here are 5 things you should know before spending your money:

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift features refreshed styling, new color options, and a rear seat massager. It retains its 5-star safety rating and introduces an eight-speed automatic for the 1.0L engine.

Watch: Skoda Kushaq Facelift First Drive Review | HT Auto

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Exterior

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift gets an updated design with sleeker LED headlamps, connected and slimmer LED taillamps, sequential turn indicators, a new front grille with an LED strip running behind it, slimmer LED fog lamps and sharper, chunkier bumpers on both ends. Additionally, the compact SUV gets alloy wheels as standard from the base variant, with the company offering 16- and 17-inch wheels with the model.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Transmission

The only mechanical change the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift gets is an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, paired with the 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque is paired with the same old seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Colour Options

The Skoda Kushaq facelift was introduced with three new colour options, namely Shima Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red. The other colour options available included Candy White, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue and Carbon Steel.

(Also Read: Skoda Kushaq facelift review: The Emperor turns on the style)

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interior

The compact SUV from Skoda gets a beige interior after the facelift. The pre-facelifted model boasted a black and grey interior. Not only that, but the dashboard elements have been changed in the Skoda Kushaq facelift, along with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster, among other features.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Features

While the Skoda Kushaq facelift isn’t in the same category as a certain Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos when it comes to features, it isn’t far off either. The Skoda Kushaq facelift gets dual-colour ambient lighting, a 6-speaker sound system, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper, a rear windshield defogger, an auto-dimming IRVM, and an AI-assistant powered by Google Cloud, among others. However, one of the most important features on the Skoda Kushaq facelift is the rear seat massager, a feature which is seen on premium or luxury cars in India. Furthermore, the Kushaq facelift boasts a 5-star GNCAP safety rating, making the SUV extremely safe.

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