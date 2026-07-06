Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained

Renault has launched the 2026 Renault Kwid in India. Christened as a micro SUV, the Kwid is essentially a small entry-level hatchback, which sits in a segment where it competes with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso , while also challenging models like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio , Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and entry-level trims of the Tata Tiago. Competing against these, the Kwid stands out for its SUV-inspired 184 mm ground clearance, attractive design, and safety features like standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The 2026 Renault Kwid comes without any major design changes. Instead, it gets small design tweaks inside and out. It gets no mechanical changes as well, as compared to the pre-updated iteration. However, the variant lineup for the Kwid has received a major overhaul. The French carmaker has trimmed the lineup to just two variants in the MY2026 update. The Renault Kwid facelift is now available in two trim choices: Evolution and Climber.

If you are planning to buy the new Renault Kwid, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer on which variant offers you what.

Renault Kwid: Variants explained

Renault Kwid: Variants explained Variants Evolution Climber Exterior Stylised graphite grille Satin chrome inserts Body colour bumpers Integrated roof spoiler Side indicators on wheel arch claddings NA NA ORVMs with turn indicators Full wheel cover Dual tone wheel cover Stylised door decals NA NA Door protection cladding LED DRLs NA B-pillar applique NA Arching roof rails with white inserts NA SUV-styled front & rear skid plates with white inserts NA Dual tone Climber 2D insignia on C-pillar NA Headlamp protectors with white accents NA Dual tone body colour Interior Grey Melange fabric upholstery Metal Mustard & White fabric upholstery with striped embossing Stylised gear knob with bellow NA NA Shiny black gear knob with White embellisher & White stitch bellow Piano Black centre fascia Chrome multimedia unit surround White multimedia unit surround Chrome inserts on HVAC control panel and air vents Chrome AMT dial surround White AMT dial surround NA Front door panel with white deco NA Chrome parking brake button NA Chrome inner door handles Comfort & technology Antenna Intermittent front wiper & auto wiping while washing On-board trip computer Electric power steering Co-driver sunvisor Lane change indicator Manual AC with heater (4-speed / 5-mode) Rear seats with foldable backrest Internally adjustable ORVMs Electrically adjustable ORVMs Front power windows Front and rear power windows NA Rear parcel shelf Rear grab handles Pollen filter Remote keyless entry with central locking Cabin light with theatre dimming 12V front power socket 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Dual front speakers LED digital instrument cluster NA Steering mounted audio controls NA Fast USB charger NA Day-night IRVM Safety NA Electronic Stability Program (ESP) NA Traction control system NA Rearview camera with guidelines Traffic assistance mode (AMT only) All occupant seat belt reminder Front seat belts with load limiter Reverse parking sensors NA Driver seat belt with pre-tensioner Front driver & co-driver airbag Pedestrian protection Speed alert warning ABS with EBD and brake assist Rear door child lock Hill start assist (AMT only) Speed sensing door locking All seat - 3-point seat belt Impact sensing door unlock

The entry-level Evolution MT comes priced at ₹4.53 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variant is priced at ₹4.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Climber variant is priced at ₹5.15 lakh for the manual variant, while the AMT one is priced at ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants come well equipped in terms of external and interior features, as well as on the safety front.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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