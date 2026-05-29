Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift in India on May 28, which marked a significant overhaul of design and feature list for the entry-level hatchback of the brand. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the updated version of the hatchback comes priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available in six different trim options and two powertrain choices.

The updated iteration of the Tiago incorporates a plethora of changes inside and out. The exterior has received a host of changes in the form of a new fascia. The headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, taillight, and tailgate have received a significant design overhaul. Inside the cabin as well, the hatchback has become more upmarket with the addition of two free-standing digital screens in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The seat and upholstery materials have been improved.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise prices & powertrain combinations (All prices, ex-showroom) Petrol + MT Petrol + AMT Petrol-CNG + MT Petrol-CNG + AMT Smart ₹ 4.69 lakh NA ₹ 5.79 lakh NA Pure ₹ 5.49 lakh ₹ 6 lakh ₹ 6.49 lakh ₹ 7.05 lakh Pure+ ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 6.55 lakh ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 7.55 lakh Pure+ A ₹ 6.49 lakh TBA ₹ 7.49 lakh TBA Creative ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 7.55 lakh ₹ 7.99 lakh ₹ 8.55 lakh Creative+ ₹ 7.29 lakh ₹ 7.85 lakh NA NA

The new Tiago is available in six different exterior colours and six trim options. The colour options for the hatchback are: Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. On the other hand, the six trim choices are: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative, and Creative+.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise colour options Pristine White Daytona Grey Pure Grey Pangong Pulse Sobo Surge Varanasi Vibrance Smart Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Pure Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Pure+ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pure+ A Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Creative Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Creative+ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

The hatchback gets two different power mill options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with both manual and AMT choices, while there is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-CNG cylinder kit as well, which is also available with manual and AMT unit options.

The Tata Tiago gets the petrol-manual powertrain combination across all six variants. The base-spec Smart variant misses out on the AMT option, in both petrol and CNG guises, while the Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A and Creative variants are available with all four powertrain combinations, namely petrol+MT, petrol-AMT, petrol-CNG+MT, and petrol-CNG+AMT. The top-spec Creative+ trim misses out on the CNG powertrain options and is only available with the petrol engine.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift, here is a comprehensive explainer of each variant to understand what you get with each trim of the hatch.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise features explained

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise key features Smart Pure (Addition to Smart) Pure+ (Addition to Pure) Pure+ A (Addition to Pure+) Creative (Addition to Pure+ A) Creative+ (Addition to Creative) Exterior LED taillamps

Wheel arch cladding 14-inch full wheel cover

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

Follow me home headlamp

Body-coloured door handles

External antenna Shark-fin antenna with GPS Automatic headlamps

Connected taillights

Chrome door handles

14-inch wheels LED headlamps

LED DRL

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Petrol only)

Auto-fold ORVMs LED fog lamps

Dual-tone Black roof Interior Digital island cluster

Fabric dashboard

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Manual HVAC

Premium fabric front seats

Satin chrome inner door handles

12V power socket Digital island cluster with Bluetooth

Height adjustable driver seat

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rotary gear knob (AMT only)

Paddle shifter (AMT only)

All 4 power windows

Dual speakers

Front Type-A & Type-C USB chargers 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Steering-mounted controls

4-speakers

65W front Type-C charger

Co-driver vanity mirror Fabric front armrest with storage

Rear AC vents

Automatic AC

Push start/stop button

Rear parcel tray (Petrol only) 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

Cooled glovebox

One-shot down drive-side window

Magazine pockets Dual wireless charger deck

iRA connectivity with over 35 connected features

65W rear Type-C charger Safety ABS with EBD

6 airbags

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX

3-point ELR seatbelt

Seatbelt reminder for all seats Rear defogger

Central locking with flip key

Day/night IRVM HD reverse parking camera

Cruise control

ESP with traction control

Hill hold control

TPMS

Speed-sensing auto door locks Rain-sensing wiper

Rear wiper with washer 360-degree HD surround view camera

Blind view monitor



The updated version of Tiago comes with a larger freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display with Bluetooth connectivity, automatic AC with rear AC vents, rear Type-C USB charging ports, dual wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and auto folding ORVMs, among others.

On the safety front, the facelifted version of the hatchback gets six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera with a blind-spot detector, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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