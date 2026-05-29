Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift? Variants explained
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is available in six different trim options and two powertrain choices.
Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift in India on May 28, which marked a significant overhaul of design and feature list for the entry-level hatchback of the brand. Launched alongside the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, the updated version of the hatchback comes priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updated iteration of the Tiago incorporates a plethora of changes inside and out. The exterior has received a host of changes in the form of a new fascia. The headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, taillight, and tailgate have received a significant design overhaul. Inside the cabin as well, the hatchback has become more upmarket with the addition of two free-standing digital screens in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The seat and upholstery materials have been improved.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise prices & powertrain combinations (All prices, ex-showroom)
|Petrol + MT
|Petrol + AMT
|Petrol-CNG + MT
|Petrol-CNG + AMT
|Smart
|₹4.69 lakh
|NA
|₹5.79 lakh
|NA
|Pure
|₹5.49 lakh
|₹6 lakh
|₹6.49 lakh
|₹7.05 lakh
|Pure+
|₹5.99 lakh
|₹6.55 lakh
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹7.55 lakh
|Pure+ A
|₹6.49 lakh
|TBA
|₹7.49 lakh
|TBA
|Creative
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹7.55 lakh
|₹7.99 lakh
|₹8.55 lakh
|Creative+
|₹7.29 lakh
|₹7.85 lakh
|NA
|NA
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The new Tiago is available in six different exterior colours and six trim options. The colour options for the hatchback are: Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. On the other hand, the six trim choices are: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative, and Creative+.
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise colour options
|Pristine White
|Daytona Grey
|Pure Grey
|Pangong Pulse
|Sobo Surge
|Varanasi Vibrance
|Smart
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pure
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Pure+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pure+ A
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Creative
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Creative+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The hatchback gets two different power mill options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with both manual and AMT choices, while there is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-CNG cylinder kit as well, which is also available with manual and AMT unit options.
The Tata Tiago gets the petrol-manual powertrain combination across all six variants. The base-spec Smart variant misses out on the AMT option, in both petrol and CNG guises, while the Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A and Creative variants are available with all four powertrain combinations, namely petrol+MT, petrol-AMT, petrol-CNG+MT, and petrol-CNG+AMT. The top-spec Creative+ trim misses out on the CNG powertrain options and is only available with the petrol engine.
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago facelift, here is a comprehensive explainer of each variant to understand what you get with each trim of the hatch.
2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise features explained
|2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Variant-wise key features
|Smart
|Pure (Addition to Smart)
|Pure+ (Addition to Pure)
|Pure+ A (Addition to Pure+)
|Creative (Addition to Pure+ A)
|Creative+ (Addition to Creative)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
The updated version of Tiago comes with a larger freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display with Bluetooth connectivity, automatic AC with rear AC vents, rear Type-C USB charging ports, dual wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and auto folding ORVMs, among others.
On the safety front, the facelifted version of the hatchback gets six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera with a blind-spot detector, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.
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