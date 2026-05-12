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Planning to buy the 2026 Kia Seltos? 5 things to know before spending your money

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 18:38 pm
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  • The new Kia Seltos offers upgraded interiors, improved safety, and broader features. Here are the top 5 things to know before purchasing.

2026 Kia Seltos
The second-generation Kia Seltos gets major updates in styling, technology, and safety.
2026 Kia Seltos
The second-generation Kia Seltos gets major updates in styling, technology, and safety.
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1. More aggressive design

The second-generation Kia Seltos brings a major design overhaul, and now looks noticeably larger and more upright than the outgoing model. Kia has reworked the front fascia with a wider grille, vertically stacked DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps, and new bumpers, while the rear gets connected vertical LED tail-lamps. Flush-fitting door handles, new alloy wheels, and fresh paint options push the SUV closer to Kia’s newer global design language.

2. Tech-rich interiors

2026 Kia Seltos
The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials
2026 Kia Seltos
The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials

Inside, the SUV gets a completely redesigned dashboard centred around a floating dual-screen layout for the infotainment and digital cluster. Kia has also updated the steering wheel, switchgear, and cabin ambience to make the interior feel more modern. Features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets flat-folding rear seats that help expand the practicality of the 447-litre boot.

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3. Broad powertrain lineup

The Seltos continues with the familiar three engine options:

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and is available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit can be had with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT and makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre diesel mill churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be paired with 6-speed manual or torque converter options.

Also Read : 2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display

4. Lifestyle and offroad-focused features

2026 Kia Seltos
The 2026 Kia Seltos now offers Snow, Mud, and Sand Traction Modes, enhancing stability across varied surfaces
2026 Kia Seltos
The 2026 Kia Seltos now offers Snow, Mud, and Sand Traction Modes, enhancing stability across varied surfaces

The 2026 Seltos now gets dedicated traction modes for Snow, Mud, and Sand. These modes adjust the traction control and drivetrain responses depending on the terrain conditions. While this does not turn the SUV into a hardcore off-roader, it does expand its capability to handle rough weather, slippery roads, or light trail usage.

5. Safety suite

Kia Seltos BNCAP rating
Kia Seltos secured perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating
Kia Seltos BNCAP rating
Kia Seltos secured perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Every variant of the 2026 Seltos comes standard with 6 airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

The higher variants (HTX A, GTX, and X-Line) are equipped with Level 2 ADAS featuring 21 autonomous functions, including:

  • Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.
  • Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist.
  • Blind Spot Collision Warning and 360-degree Camera.

Furthermore, side parking sensors have been added to assist in manoeuvring through tight urban spaces.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 18:38 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide seltos kia

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