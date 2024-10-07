Planning to buy Nissan Magnite facelift? Five other SUV options to consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite has received a makeover with a revamped design and updated feature list. The updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nissan Magnite one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India. However, when it comes to consumer perception, buyers always consider various factors before buying a new car. These include the value-for-money factor, cost of ownership, convenience of after-sales service etc.
The Nissan Magnite may be the key revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India for quite some time but it sees tough challenges from rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. All these sub-compact SUVs are priced very competitively in this segment against each other.
If you are planning to buy the Nissan Magnite this festive season, here are the other options for you to consider.
One of the bestselling cars in India and also leading the sub-compact SUV space is the Tata Nexon. Available in a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG and electric, the Tata Nexon SUV has been one of the bestsellers in the country's passenger vehicle market for a long time. The five-star NCAP-rated safety and a plethora of advanced technology-aided features also help enhance the SUV's appeal.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is another key contender against the Nissan Magnite. It comes as the country's biggest carmaker's offering in the sub-compact SUV space in India. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a mild-hybrid technology, paired with a petrol engine. Also, there is a petrol-CNG version of the SUV, which further enhances its practicality and appeal to consumers.
Kia Sonet has quickly become a popular sub-compact SUV in India since its arrival here. The SUV gets a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, which along with its compact and practical design and petrol and diesel engine options enhance the Sonet's appeal to consumers. The SUV gets a wide range of transmission options, enabling the consumers to pick from a range of powertrain combinations.
Hyundai Venue is the South Korean auto major's offering in this space, which has a compact design, making it a practical car for the congested city traffic. Also, it comes loaded with features and different powertrain options. The aggressive pricing too plays a key role in making this SUV an attractive product.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is the homegrown automaker's offering in the country's sub-compact SUV segment. This SUV is the rebadged and revamped version of erstwhile Mahindra XUV300. The XUV 3XO gets a plethora of features and an eye-catchy design. Besides that, petrol and diesel engine options along with different transmission choices have made it an attractive product to many.
