Planning to buy Nissan Magnite facelift? Five other SUV options to consider

Nissan Magnite has received a makeover with a revamped design and updated feature list. The updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nissan Magnite one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India. However, when it comes to consumer perception, buyers always consider various factors before buying a new car. These include the value-for-money factor, cost of ownership, convenience of after-sales service etc.

The Nissan Magnite may be the key revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India for quite some time but it sees tough challenges from rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. All these sub-compact SUVs are priced very competitively in this segment against each other.

If you are planning to buy the Nissan Magnite this festive season, here are the other options for you to consider.