Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise features explained

Mahindra has now updated the Mahindra Thar OG in India, which is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar . It came soon after the Scorpio N facelift . The Mahindra Thar OG comes with strong off-road credentials, butch styling, and a rugged nature, for which the Thar has been known. The updated SUV comes with a style upgrade, as well as revised features.

Mahindra Thar OG is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar, which is considered as one of the bestselling lifestyle SUV with serious off-roading capabilities.

Mahindra Thar OG is available in three variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT. It is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with three different engine options, including the 1.5-litre diesel, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include both a manual and automatic gearbox, while the Thar OG comes with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts.

If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer on the variant-wise features the SUV offers.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise features

Mahindra Thar OG is available in three major grades: AXT, LXT, and ZXT. Below is the table for a better understanding of which variant offers which features.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise feature list Feature AXT LXT ZXT Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen LED LED DRLs No No Yes LED fog lamps No No With cornering lamps Silver bumper accents No Yes Yes Wheel arch cladding Yes Yes Yes Side step Steel Moulded Moulded Wheels 16-inch steel 18-inch diamond-cut alloys 19-inch diamond-cut alloys LED Taillamps Yes Yes Yes Fender-mounted radio antenna No Yes Yes Interior Seat upholstery Vinyl Fabric Leatherette Leatherette steering wheel wrap No No Yes Tilt-adjustable steering wheel No Yes Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with coloured MID Analogue with coloured MID Height-adjustable driver seat Yes Yes Yes 50:50 split-folding rear seats Yes Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes Yes Yes Dead pedal No AT only AT only Second row side armrest with cup holder Yes Yes Yes Infotainment Touchscreen Infotainment system No 10.25-inch 10.25-inch Android Auto No Wireless) Wireless Apple CarPlay No Wired Wired 6-speaker sound system No Yes Yes Steering-mounted controls No Yes Yes Comfort & Convenience Cruise control No Yes Yes Passive keyless entry Yes Yes Yes Climate control Manual with dials Manual with electronic switches Manual with electronic switches Front USB charging ports No Type-C x 1, Type-A x 1 Type-C x 1, Type-A x 1 Rear USB charging ports Type-C x 1 Type-C x 1 Type-C x 1 Push-button start/stop Yes Yes Yes Wireless phone charger No No Yes Follow-me-home headlamp function No Yes Yes Power-adjustable ORVMs No Yes Yes Power windows Yes With one-touch up/down for driver With one-touch up/down for driver Drive modes No Zip, Zoom Zip, Zoom Terrain modes No Sand, Snow, Mud Sand, Snow, Mud Safety Airbags 2 2 6 All-wheel disc brakes No No Yes Electronic stability program (ESP) Yes Yes Yes Roll-over mitigation Yes Yes Yes Hill hold assist (HHA) Yes Yes Yes Hill descent control (HDC) Yes Yes Yes Parking sensors Rear Rear Front and rear Parking camera No No Rear view Rear wiper and washer No Yes Yes Rear defogger Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Yes

The Mahindra Thar OG comes with a well-spread feature list. The base variant AXT continues to be the blank canvas for hardcore off-roaders and buyers who prefer to extensive personalisation and modification. The LXT variant offers a good value proposition for buyers, while the new ZXT trim is the fully packed variant.

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