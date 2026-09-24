Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise features explained

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Mahindra has now updated the Mahindra Thar OG in India, which is the updated version of the mighty Mahindra Thar. It came soon after the Scorpio N facelift. The Mahindra Thar OG comes with strong off-road credentials, butch styling, and a rugged nature, for which the Thar has been known. The updated SUV comes with a style upgrade, as well as revised features.
Mahindra Thar OG is available in three variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT. It is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with three different engine options, including the 1.5-litre diesel, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include both a manual and automatic gearbox, while the Thar OG comes with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts.
If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer on the variant-wise features the SUV offers.
Mahindra Thar OG is available in three major grades: AXT, LXT, and ZXT. Below is the table for a better understanding of which variant offers which features.
|Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise feature list
|Feature
|AXT
|LXT
|ZXT
|Exterior
|Headlamps
|Halogen
|Halogen
|LED
|LED DRLs
|No
|No
|Yes
|LED fog lamps
|No
|No
|With cornering lamps
|Silver bumper accents
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Wheel arch cladding
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Side step
|Steel
|Moulded
|Moulded
|Wheels
|16-inch steel
|18-inch diamond-cut alloys
|19-inch diamond-cut alloys
|LED Taillamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fender-mounted radio antenna
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Interior
|Seat upholstery
|Vinyl
|Fabric
|Leatherette
|Leatherette steering wheel wrap
|No
|No
|Yes
|Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Instrument Cluster
|Analogue with monochrome MID
|Analogue with coloured MID
|Analogue with coloured MID
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|50:50 split-folding rear seats
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dead pedal
|No
|AT only
|AT only
|Second row side armrest with cup holder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infotainment
|Touchscreen Infotainment system
|No
|10.25-inch
|10.25-inch
|Android Auto
|No
|Wireless)
|Wireless
|Apple CarPlay
|No
|Wired
|Wired
|6-speaker sound system
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering-mounted controls
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Cruise control
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Passive keyless entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Climate control
|Manual with dials
|Manual with electronic switches
|Manual with electronic switches
|Front USB charging ports
|No
|Type-C x 1, Type-A x 1
|Type-C x 1, Type-A x 1
|Rear USB charging ports
|Type-C x 1
|Type-C x 1
|Type-C x 1
|Push-button start/stop
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless phone charger
|No
|No
|Yes
|Follow-me-home headlamp function
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Power-adjustable ORVMs
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Power windows
|Yes
|With one-touch up/down for driver
|With one-touch up/down for driver
|Drive modes
|No
|Zip, Zoom
|Zip, Zoom
|Terrain modes
|No
|Sand, Snow, Mud
|Sand, Snow, Mud
|Safety
|Airbags
|2
|2
|6
|All-wheel disc brakes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Electronic stability program (ESP)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Roll-over mitigation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill hold assist (HHA)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill descent control (HDC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Front and rear
|Parking camera
|No
|No
|Rear view
|Rear wiper and washer
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX child seat anchors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The Mahindra Thar OG comes with a well-spread feature list. The base variant AXT continues to be the blank canvas for hardcore off-roaders and buyers who prefer to extensive personalisation and modification. The LXT variant offers a good value proposition for buyers, while the new ZXT trim is the fully packed variant.
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