Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise price list, powertrains, booking and delivery timeline explained
The Mahindra Thar OG facelift bookings are open across India for a token amount of ₹21,000, and the deliveries are expected to start later this month.
Mahindra has launched the much-awaited updated version of its iconic three-door lifestyle ladder-frame SUV in India, which is now christened the Mahindra Thar OG. Launched with a wide range of updated features and a significantly tweaked design at the front, the Mahindra Thar facelift is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000. The SUV has been launched at introductory prices ranging between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar OG's deliveries are expected to commence later this month.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key details, such as the complete price list, booking, delivery, as well as variant-wise powertrain options.
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Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices & powertrain
Mahindra Thar OG is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to go up once the initial offer is over.
|Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices and powertrains
|Variant
|1.5-litre diesel
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|2.2-litre diesel
|MT 4x2
|MT 4x4
|AT 4x2
|AT 4x4
|AT 4x2
|MT 4x4
|AT 4x4
|AXT
|₹10.32 lakh
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|LXT
|₹12.99 lakh
|₹15.60 lakh
|₹14.77 lakh
|₹17.23 lakh
|₹16.49 lakh
|₹16.43 lakh
|₹18 lakh
|ZXT
|₹13.99 lakh
|₹16.60 lakh
|₹16.09 lakh
|₹17.45 lakh
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹18.99 lakh
|*All prices, introductory and ex-showroom
Speaking of the variants, the SUV is available in three primary grade choices: AXT, LXT and ZXT, with the latter being the top one. The engine options for the Mahindra Thar OG are a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 2.2-litre diesel unit as well, which are available across manual and automatic gearbox options. The drivetrains include both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.
Mahindra Thar OG: Booking & delivery
The Mahindra Thar OG is available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the SUV online or offline, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries for the SUV are expected to commence later this month.
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