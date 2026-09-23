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Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise price list, powertrains, booking and delivery timeline explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2026, 09:14 am
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The Mahindra Thar OG facelift bookings are open across India for a token amount of 21,000, and the deliveries are expected to start later this month.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG Image
The Mahindra Thar OG facelift bookings are open across India for a token amount of ₹21,000, and the deliveries are expected to start later this month.
2026 Mahindra Thar OG Image
The Mahindra Thar OG facelift bookings are open across India for a token amount of ₹21,000, and the deliveries are expected to start later this month.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra has launched the much-awaited updated version of its iconic three-door lifestyle ladder-frame SUV in India, which is now christened the Mahindra Thar OG. Launched with a wide range of updated features and a significantly tweaked design at the front, the Mahindra Thar facelift is already available for booking at a token amount of 21,000. The SUV has been launched at introductory prices ranging between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar OG's deliveries are expected to commence later this month.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key details, such as the complete price list, booking, delivery, as well as variant-wise powertrain options.

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Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices & powertrain

Mahindra Thar OG is priced between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to go up once the initial offer is over.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices and powertrains
Variant1.5-litre diesel2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.2-litre diesel
MT 4x2MT 4x4AT 4x2AT 4x4AT 4x2MT 4x4AT 4x4
AXT 10.32 lakhNANANANANANA
LXT 12.99 lakh 15.60 lakh 14.77 lakh 17.23 lakh 16.49 lakh 16.43 lakh 18 lakh
ZXT 13.99 lakh 16.60 lakh 16.09 lakh 17.45 lakh 17.49 lakh 17.49 lakh 18.99 lakh
*All prices, introductory and ex-showroom

Speaking of the variants, the SUV is available in three primary grade choices: AXT, LXT and ZXT, with the latter being the top one. The engine options for the Mahindra Thar OG are a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 2.2-litre diesel unit as well, which are available across manual and automatic gearbox options. The drivetrains include both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Mahindra Thar OG: Booking & delivery

The Mahindra Thar OG is available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the SUV online or offline, at a token amount of 21,000. Deliveries for the SUV are expected to commence later this month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2026, 09:14 am IST
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