Planning to buy Mahindra Thar OG? Variant-wise price list, powertrains, booking and delivery timeline explained

Mahindra has launched the much-awaited updated version of its iconic three-door lifestyle ladder-frame SUV in India, which is now christened the Mahindra Thar OG . Launched with a wide range of updated features and a significantly tweaked design at the front, the Mahindra Thar facelift is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000. The SUV has been launched at introductory prices ranging between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mahindra Thar OG's deliveries are expected to commence later this month.

The Mahindra Thar OG facelift bookings are open across India for a token amount of ₹ 21,000, and the deliveries are expected to start later this month.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key details, such as the complete price list, booking, delivery, as well as variant-wise powertrain options.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices & powertrain

Mahindra Thar OG is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and expected to go up once the initial offer is over.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise prices and powertrains Variant 1.5-litre diesel 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel MT 4x2 MT 4x4 AT 4x2 AT 4x4 AT 4x2 MT 4x4 AT 4x4 AXT ₹ 10.32 lakh NA NA NA NA NA NA LXT ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 15.60 lakh ₹ 14.77 lakh ₹ 17.23 lakh ₹ 16.49 lakh ₹ 16.43 lakh ₹ 18 lakh ZXT ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 16.60 lakh ₹ 16.09 lakh ₹ 17.45 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh ₹ 18.99 lakh *All prices, introductory and ex-showroom

Speaking of the variants, the SUV is available in three primary grade choices: AXT, LXT and ZXT, with the latter being the top one. The engine options for the Mahindra Thar OG are a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, and a 2.2-litre diesel unit as well, which are available across manual and automatic gearbox options. The drivetrains include both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Mahindra Thar OG: Booking & delivery

The Mahindra Thar OG is available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the SUV online or offline, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries for the SUV are expected to commence later this month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: