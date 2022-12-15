HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Planning To Buy A Car Under 5 Lakh? These Are Your Options

Planning to buy a car under 5 lakh? These are your options

Despite India's new-age car buyers showing increased preference towards premium offerings, the market is still dominated by affordable entry-level models. Maruti Suzuki is at the forefront of the tide with its affordable models. Being a budget-sensitive market, India witnesses a huge demand for these entry-level cars, not only from first-time buyers but from repeat customers as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki dominates the entry-level car segment with multiple offerings.
Maruti Suzuki dominates the entry-level car segment with multiple offerings.
Maruti Suzuki dominates the entry-level car segment with multiple offerings.
Maruti Suzuki dominates the entry-level car segment with multiple offerings.

Also Read : Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon

When buying a new personal car, budget-conscious customers often search with the keyword, ‘cars under 5 lakh’. If you also are one of the budget-sensitive customers and looking for a practical and value-for-money personal car for regular commuting, here are your best options under 5 lakh price slab.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Indomitably the bestselling car in India, Maruti Suzuki Alto, is a small hatchback that is well-suited for regular commuting, ensuring a value-for-money. The small hatchback is powered by an 800 cc frugal petrol engine capable of churning 47.3 bhp of peak power and 63 Nm of maximum torque. Priced from 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Alto claims to return 22.5 kmpl fuel efficiency. The Alto is very popular among first-time private buyers and repeat customers, as well as among fleet operators also.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the bigger sibling of the 800 cc engine-powered Alto, and it comes energized by a slightly bigger 1.0-litre petrol engine. The Alto K10 comes at a starting price tag of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the practical petrol version, the car is available in the CNG option as well, enhancing its value-for-money appeal to customers who are worried about the vehicle's operational costs.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be dubbed as a micro SUV, with its boxy and upright stance. The car is small and compact, fitting perfectly for congested city traffics, ensuring easy movability, a small turning radius and requiring a small parking space. Priced from 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes powered by the same 1.0-litre K10 power mill that works under the Alto K10's hood.

Renault Kwid

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki monopoly in the sub- 5 lakh segment is the Renault Kwid. This small hatchback from the French automaker became the company's bestselling model in India since its inception in 2015. The stylish and eye-catching design, along with a host of upmarket features like a fully digital instrument cluster, AMT have upped its appeal. Priced from 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom), Kwid is a practical and affordable car for new buyers. It is available in both 800 cc and 1.0-litre engine options.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki S Presso Renault Kwid Maruti Suzuki Renault
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Latest News

Toyota Hilux EV looks like a silent monster
Toyota Hilux EV looks like a silent monster
Audi Q8 e-tron hits production lines, will sit on top of electric SUV pyramid
Audi Q8 e-tron hits production lines, will sit on top of electric SUV pyramid
Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet
Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet
Over 40% BYD Atto 3 bookings from luxury car owners, deliveries by mid-Jan 2023
Over 40% BYD Atto 3 bookings from luxury car owners, deliveries by mid-Jan 2023
Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 next week for S1 & S1 Pro electric scooters
Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 next week for S1 & S1 Pro electric scooters

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city