Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV XUV400 early next year

Based on the sub-compact SUV XUV300, the XUV400 promises to offer 456 kms range on a single charge

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the Ioniq 5, its second EV in India after the Kona

Ioniq 5 is a technical cousin of Kia EV6, and is expected to offer around 385-km range on a single charge

Like Hyundai, MG too is ready to drive in its second EV in India after the ZS EV

The upcoming EV is based on Wuling Air EV and is expected to be India's smallest and most affordable EV when launched

After launching the Tiago EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch another electric hatchback

The carmaker is likely to debut the EV version of its premium hatchback Altroz early next year

Citroen too has confirmed the arrival of its first electric car in India

The French auto giant has teased the eC3, based on Citroen C3, and is likely to be launched early in 2023
Looking to buy an SUV or MPV instead? Wait for these 5 upcoming models
Click Here