Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV XUV400 early next year
Based on the sub-compact SUV XUV300, the XUV400 promises to offer 456 kms range on a single charge
Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the Ioniq 5, its second EV in India after the Kona
Ioniq 5 is a technical cousin of Kia EV6, and is expected to offer around 385-km range on a single charge
Like Hyundai, MG too is ready to drive in its second EV in India after the ZS EV
The upcoming EV is based on Wuling Air EV and is expected to be India's smallest and most affordable EV when launched
After launching the Tiago EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch another electric hatchback
The carmaker is likely to debut the EV version of its premium hatchback Altroz early next year
Citroen too has confirmed the arrival of its first electric car in India
The French auto giant has teased the eC3, based on Citroen C3, and is likely to be launched early in 2023