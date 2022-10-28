5 upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs that will launch in India

People are considering MPVs and SUVs because of their practicality. Here are 5 of them which will launch soon in the Indian market.

MPVs and SUVs have become quite popular worldwide. This is mainly because of the practicality, road presence and high ground clearance most of these vehicles offer. Three-row vehicles have ample amount of space at least for the front two rows. The third row of seats is also usable if the journey is short or if it is a long trip then the children can use it. Here, are five 7-seater vehicles that will launch in the Indian market.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova has been a huge success in the Indian market. It is the preferred MPV for most people when they head out to buy a new 7-seater vehicle. The new version of the MPV will be called Innova Hycross and it is expected to launch before the year ends. It will sit above the current Innova Crysta. Toyota has made some significant changes such as using a monocoque chassis, front-wheel drive powertrain and it will be offered with a petrol engine only.

Maruti Suzuki's Innova Hycross-Based MPV

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will also make their version of the Innova Hycross-based MPV. This will be the first time that a vehicle that belongs to Toyota will be rebadged by Maruti Suzuki for the Indian market. It will share the same underpinnings, engine and transmission but the exterior design might be different.

Force Gurkha 5-door

Force is working on the 5-door version of the Gurkha. It will soon launch in the Indian market. It has a much longer wheelbase but the width has been retained from the three-door model. Because of the added wheelbase, Force has been able to put in the third row of seats with two front-facing seats. It is expected that Force will not make any changes to the engine.

Citroen C3-based MPV

A 7-seater version of the C3 was spotted on the Indian roads. As of now the C3 is the most affordable vehicle in Citroen's lineup. The 7-seater version of the C3 will sit above the 5-seater version. It is expected to be powered by the turbocharged engine that is also offered on the C3. There could also be an automatic gearbox on offer.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail is currently in its fourth generation. The manufacturer recently showcased the SUV in its seven-seater avatar. There are high chance that the X-Trail will be offered with a petrol hybrid engine.

