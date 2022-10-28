HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 5 Upcoming 7 Seater Suvs And Mpvs That Will Launch In India

5 upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs that will launch in India

People are considering MPVs and SUVs because of their practicality. Here are 5 of them which will launch soon in the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 17:59 PM
Teaser image of Toyota Innova Hycross used for representation only.
Teaser image of Toyota Innova Hycross used for representation only.
Teaser image of Toyota Innova Hycross used for representation only.
Teaser image of Toyota Innova Hycross used for representation only.

MPVs and SUVs have become quite popular worldwide. This is mainly because of the practicality, road presence and high ground clearance most of these vehicles offer. Three-row vehicles have ample amount of space at least for the front two rows. The third row of seats is also usable if the journey is short or if it is a long trip then the children can use it. Here, are five 7-seater vehicles that will launch in the Indian market.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova has been a huge success in the Indian market. It is the preferred MPV for most people when they head out to buy a new 7-seater vehicle. The new version of the MPV will be called Innova Hycross and it is expected to launch before the year ends. It will sit above the current Innova Crysta. Toyota has made some significant changes such as using a monocoque chassis, front-wheel drive powertrain and it will be offered with a petrol engine only.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki's Innova Hycross-Based MPV

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will also make their version of the Innova Hycross-based MPV. This will be the first time that a vehicle that belongs to Toyota will be rebadged by Maruti Suzuki for the Indian market. It will share the same underpinnings, engine and transmission but the exterior design might be different.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Force Gurkha 5-door

Force is working on the 5-door version of the Gurkha. It will soon launch in the Indian market. It has a much longer wheelbase but the width has been retained from the three-door model. Because of the added wheelbase, Force has been able to put in the third row of seats with two front-facing seats. It is expected that Force will not make any changes to the engine.

Citroen C3-based MPV

A 7-seater version of the C3 was spotted on the Indian roads. As of now the C3 is the most affordable vehicle in Citroen's lineup. The 7-seater version of the C3 will sit above the 5-seater version. It is expected to be powered by the turbocharged engine that is also offered on the C3. There could also be an automatic gearbox on offer.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail is currently in its fourth generation. The manufacturer recently showcased the SUV in its seven-seater avatar. There are high chance that the X-Trail will be offered with a petrol hybrid engine.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 17:58 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan X Trail Citroen C3 Force Gurkha Toyota Innova Innova Hycross MPV SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

5 upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs that will launch in India
5 upcoming 7-seater SUVs and MPVs that will launch in India
Why does Maruti not have an electric car yet? You, the customer, is one reason
Why does Maruti not have an electric car yet? You, the customer, is one reason
BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.11 Crore
BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.11 Crore
As hatchbacks give way, Maruti Suzuki to continue focus on bigger vehicles
As hatchbacks give way, Maruti Suzuki to continue focus on bigger vehicles
Riding high on Brezza, Grand Vitara, Maruti clocks four times rise in profit
Riding high on Brezza, Grand Vitara, Maruti clocks four times rise in profit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city