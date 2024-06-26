Nissan X-Trail SUV gears up to come back to India. Here's what to expect

Despite being a major player in the global market, Nissan has not tasted success in the Indian market. The situation for the Japanese carmaker became so challenging that it had to discontinue the Nissan Kicks SUV in India in April 2023, which is a popular model in several global markets worldwide. Now, the only car that is on sale from the OEM in India is the Magnite SUV. In fact, Nissan Magnite is the sole model, on which the automaker's business is surviving in the country. However, the car manufacturer is gearing up to launch a new model in India soon .

Nissan X-Trail would come as a niche model from the Japanese carmaker in India, as it would be sold as a CBU model, which would restrict the import nu

Nissan is preparing to launch the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV in India soon. The automaker has already sent invites to media houses in the country to witness the unveiling next month. This indicates the Nissan X-Trail would go on sale in India sometime in July or in consecutive months. Upon launch, the Nissan X-Trail will be sold in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. This would be Nissan's attempt to test the water before starting local assembling or production of the SUV. Upon arrival, this SUV will challenge rivals such as MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan etc.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at what we can expect from the upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV.

Nissan X-Trail: Key expectations

Interestingly, the Nissan X-Trail is not a new car in India. The automaker sold the first and second-generation models in the country. The third-generation version too was showcased here but never went on sale. However, the fourth-generation iteration of the SUV will come as a new model here. While it is already on sale in global markets, the SUV has been under testing in India for some time.

Built on the famous CMF-A platform developed by Renault-Nissan Alliance, the SUV is available in five and seven-seater options in the international market. The SUV is available in both petrol and hybrid powertrain options globally. Expect the India-spec model to receive only a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 305 Nm of maximum torque.

Considering the current government policy is not in favour of hybrid cars and Nissan aiming to bring the X-Trail through the CBU route, the hybrid powertrain is unlikely to be available in India. Transmission choices for the SUV would include a CVT gearbox, while the X-Trail may come with an AWD setup. It is not confirmed if it would get a 2WD.

