Nissan Tekton launching tomorrow; Here’s what to expect

Japanese automaker Nissan is set to launch its compact SUV, the Tekton, in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 9. The product portfolio of Nissan currently consists of the Magnite and Gravite, as well as the X-Trail, which is sold in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The Tekton would further expand the three-product portfolio to a four-product portfolio, while introducing the company to the popular compact SUV category in India. Here’s what to expect from the Nissan Tekton:

Nissan will launch the Tekton compact SUV in India on July 9 with turbo-petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains, Renault Duster-based modular platform, and a rugged design featuring advanced 360-degree camera technology

Nissan Tekton: Expected Engine Options

The Nissan Tekton is expected to boast three engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only that, but the Tekton will also offer a 1.8L strong hybrid-petrol engine expected to produce a peak power output of 160 bhop and 172 Nm of torque.

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Nissan Tekton: Expected Platform

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be built on a modular platform, which it will share with the Renault Duster. The Nissan Tekton is expected to be built on Renault’s equivalent of the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which will allow the Japanese automaker to introduce new body types in the Indian market based on the modular platform.

Nissan Tekton: Expected Design

The front fascia of the Nissan Tekton was recently teased, with it looking extremely sharp, consisting of a wide grille with horizontal slats, a red horizontal slat running through the middle of the grille with a chrome strip under it, a prominent Nissan logo in the middle, Tekton lettering on the hood, L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), rectangular LED headlamps, and a muscular front bumper, among others.

Additionally, the hood adopts the same muscular look as the front bumper. The outside rear-view mirrors look as if they have a black finish, while the roof rails are clearly visible. One of the features that is immediately recognised when it comes to the Nissan Tekton’s front fascia is the front camera, which complements the 360-degree feature which the Baby Patrol boasts.

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Nissan Tekton: Expected Features

The feature list of the Nissan Tekton is expected to be the same as that of the Renault Duster, including a panoramic sunroof, six-way powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, 48-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google Assistant, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, along with a 17-feature ADAS suite. The boot space stands at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.

Nissan Tekton: Expected Price

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced in the range of ₹10.49 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

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