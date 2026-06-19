Nissan teases Tekton as ‘Baby Patrol’ ahead of July 9 world premiere

Nissan has uploaded the clearest view of its upcoming Tekton SUV to date in a new teaser uploaded on social media. The carmaker announced that the product will make its global debut in Mumbai on July 9th. Nissan has even indicated how it wants buyers to view the Tekton, describing it as the “Baby Patrol ".

The latest teaser connects the new midsize SUV with the flagship Nissan Patrol, suggesting the company aims to carry over some of the larger model's visual identity and rugged character into a smaller product. The move signals Nissan's intention to position the model as a more upright and rugged alternative within the midsize SUV segment.

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New teaser reveals design direction

Visible details from the teaser indicate a strong focus on bold proportions. The front section appears to feature a large grille, horizontal lighting elements and a wide stance. Nissan has also integrated TEKTON lettering across the bonnet, while a full-width lighting element appears to link with an illuminated Nissan badge.

Earlier test mule spottings reveal more

Information from previous teasers and test vehicles has already revealed several production-ready details. The SUV adopts a boxier silhouette than many of its expected rivals, with a flat roofline, pronounced wheel arches and body cladding adding to its SUV-focused appearance.

Other observed features include inverted L-shaped LED light signatures, connected tail lamps, roof rails and large alloy wheels. Although the model shares its platform with the upcoming Renault Duster, Nissan has given it different front and rear styling elements to create separation between the two products.

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What to expect inside the cabin?

Inside, the Tekton is expected to share several components with the Duster while receiving model-specific cabin finishes and upholstery themes. Equipment expected on the SUV includes dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology and a panoramic sunroof.

Nissan Tekton engine expectations

Powertrain options are likely to mirror those planned for the Duster. Lower variants could receive a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 99 bhp and 160 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox.

Higher variants are expected to use a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit producing approximately 161 bhp and 280 Nm, offered with manual and DCT transmission choices. Nissan is also expected to introduce a strong hybrid version at a later stage.

The Tekton will enter a segment that includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster and Tata Sierra.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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