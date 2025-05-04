Nissan teases Duster-based SUV and Triber-based yet again. Here's what to expect

Nissan Motor India has teased its upcoming products which includes a compact SUV and a B segment seven seater MPV. The company had first revealed both the products in March 2025. The company noted that the new MPV is scheduled to launch in 2025 as a brand- new addition to the India product portfolio. Meanwhile, the 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) will be launched in early 2026.

The SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and others. Nissan Motor India said that it is on target to have 4 products by FY26 for Indian customers in the B/C and D-SUV segments. In the meantime the MPV will compete with the Renault Triber.

Upcoming Nissan MPV and Compact SUV design

The compact SUV from Nissan will be based on the upcoming Renault Duster. The company noted that the new C-SUV would borrow its design elements from the Nissan Patrol. The C-SUV will incorporate that firm's SUV DNA and will be expected to provide solid reliability, high-end craftsmanship and technology. The soon-to-be-launched C-SUV is reported to have a high approach and departure angle in an attempt to accommodate the Indian road conditions.

In the meantime, the Nissan MPV will be a mechanical sibling of Renault Triber. The Nissan B-MPV will receive a strong styling unique to Nissan's own design philosophy, the automaker announced. The automaker said that it has been designed so that it can keep passengers comfortable on all rows without losing driving pleasure.

During an earlier interaction with HT Auto, Saurabh Vatsa, MD, Nissan Motor India, shared that the two new upcoming Nissan products will have separate exterior and interior designs to meet different customers' tastes but on the same underpinning.

Vatsa has said that with an outlay of $600 million, the C-segment Nissan SUV will be 'made in India, made for the world products', similar to the Magnite. The five seater C-SUV will be the second model from the Chennai plant to adopt the 'One Car, One World' strategy.

