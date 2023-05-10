HT Auto
Nissan Magnite available with discounts up to 57,000 in May: Check details

Nissan Magnite has been a power player for the brand in the sub-compact SUV segment and to encourage more people to buy the vehicle, the company has come up with lucrative offers for the month of May. Magnite is available with benefits up to 57,000, depending on the variants and the region of purchase. The company has listed the complete breakdown of the discounts on its official website.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 13:06 PM
Nissan Magnite SUV
Nissan Magnite SUV

The offers on Magnite for the month of May include cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus, and loyalty bonus, among others. The company is also offering a Gold Service Pack and a special finance offer at an interest rate of 6.99% p.a., if availed through Nissan Finance.

Customers can avail an exchange bonus of 18,000 on all variants of the Magnite, except XE. Up to 20,000 cash discount is available on accessories, depending on variants and region of purchase. Corporate discount of 7,000 can be availed on all variants expect XE.

Also Read : These Maruti Suzuki models are available with big discounts in May

Special discount up to 7,000 is available for NRI families, farmers and doctors, provided certain terms and consitions are met and all required documents are presented.

Nissan Magnite was first launched in the country in December of 2020 and rivals the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban Cruiser, among others. It comes with features such as a 7-inch TFT screen, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, wireless charging and smart connectivity.

Maginte is currently the company's sole offering in India and clocked a sales of 2,617 units last month, compared to 2,110 units sold during the same month last year. The OEM is now gearing up to revamp its India portfolio with the launch of various new model including X-Trail SUV. Other models expected to launch in the country in the coming time are Qashqai and Juke SUVs.

