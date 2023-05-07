HT Auto
These Maruti Suzuki models are available with big discounts in May: Details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 May 2023, 18:34 PM
Maruti Suzuki has come up with lucrative discount offers for potential customers for the month of May. Up to 61,000 of discounts are available on the company's Arena model lineup for models including WagonR, Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco. Cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits are available for these models. Discounts may vary depending on the chosen variant and fuel option.

File photo of Maruti Suzuki WagonR
File photo of Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Alto K10

A cash discount of 35,000 is available on petrol manual variants of Alto K10 such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. A corporate discount of RS 7,000 and an exchange bonus of 15,000 is also available on these variants. The automatic VXi and VXi+ variants of the Alto K10 do not qualify for a cash discount. However, corporate and exchange discounts on these variants amount to a total discount of 22,000. The CNG-powered VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of 48,000.

WagonR

LXi and VXi variants of the petrol-powered manual version of the WagonR are being offered with a cash discount of 35,000, corporate discount of 6,000 and an exchange bonus of 20,000. The ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants are available with discounts up to 56,000.

S-Presso

The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of 56,000, including a cash discount of 35,000, a corporate discount of 6,000, and an exchange bonus of 15,000. Its petrol automatic variant is being offered with a discount of 21,000 while the CNG-powered variant is getting a discount of 53,000.

Swift

Up to 52,000 of discounts are being offered on manual and automatic petrol as well as CNG variants of Swift. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of 47,000, while there is a discount of 52,000 on the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants. The automatic petrol VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants also get discounts up to 52,000.

Celerio

The manual variants of the Celerio - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, are being offered with a discount of 51,000, including a cashback of 30,000, a corporate discount of 6,000, and an exchange bonus of 15,000. The automatic variants of Celerio get a cash discount of 10,000, and the same corporate discount and exchange bonus.

(With inputs from LiveMint)

First Published Date: 07 May 2023, 18:34 PM IST
