Nissan Magnite facelift leaked ahead of launch

Nissan Motor India is all set to unveil the Magnite facelift on October 4. But the sub 4-metre SUV has already been leaked online and it gives us a glimpse of what the updated Magnite will look like. The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come only with cosmetic changes and feature additions. It will continue to come with the same petrol engines and transmission options. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the Magnite facelift.