HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Nissan Magnite facelift leaked ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2024 Nissan Magnite will only get cosmetic changes and feature additions. There will be no mechanical changes.
2024 Nissan Magnite
The 2024 Nissan Magnite will come with a revised grille design. (Twitter/@rohsec)
2024 Nissan Magnite
The 2024 Nissan Magnite will come with a revised grille design.

Nissan Motor India is all set to unveil the Magnite facelift on October 4. But the sub 4-metre SUV has already been leaked online and it gives us a glimpse of what the updated Magnite will look like. The 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come only with cosmetic changes and feature additions. It will continue to come with the same petrol engines and transmission options. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the Magnite facelift.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.