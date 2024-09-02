Nissan Magnite crosses 1.5 lakh sales mark. Check details

Nissan Motor India has announced the surpassing of a key milestone for the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite, which was launched in 2020, has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark since its launch. Earlier this year in February, the Nissan Magnite had completed one lakh sales in India.

The Nissan Magnite, which was launched in 2020, has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark since its launch. Besides, the company also reported domestic sales of 2,263 units in August 2024, a 0.2 per cent increase over the same period last year

The Nissan Magnite, which was launched in 2020, has crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark since its launch. Besides, the company also reported domestic

Meanwhile, the company posted domestic sales of 2,263 units in the month of August, in addition to exports of 8,361 units, totalling the wholesales for the company to 10,624 units. While domestic sales saw a growth of 0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, exports grew by 336 per cent YoY. Interestingly, this is the highest monthly wholesale Nissan has achieved in the fiscal year FY24 so far and also the highest monthly export volume for Nissan Motor India in the last five years.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite gets benefits worth up to ₹82,600 in August

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that the renewed strategy of Nissan’s focus on domestic and exports business is delivering great results for India. “The Nissan Magnite is proof that a robust platform, timeless product, and enhanced customer centricity can continue to deliver consistent outcomes, which is evident in the 1.5 lakh milestone that Nissan has crossed this month," he said.

Nissan X-Trail

Earlier this year, Nissan took the wraps off the fourth-generation X-Trail, with sales commencing in August. The SUV is being imported as a CBU, which explains why it starts at ₹49.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also watch: 2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

The X-Trail has only one variant on offer and comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system. With its variable compression technology, along with the turbocharger, it produces 160 bhp with a maximum torque of 300 Nm. It receives a continuously variable transmission unit. There are three driving modes available on the X-Trail: Eco, Standard, and Sport. And of course, fuel-saving features include an automatic start/stop system. Front-wheel drive is standard, unlike some rivals that offer four-wheel drive in selected models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: