Nissan Magnite gets benefits of up to 1.35 lakh. Check details

Nissan Motor India has announced ‘Weekend Carnival’ that will take place on June 8-9, and June 15-16, 2024 across its dealership network in India. As a part of this, Nissan has introduced ‘NMIPL Loyalty Program’ which offers benefits of up to ₹1,35,100 on Magnite. These benefits encompass special exchange and loyalty offers, a 3-year Pre-Paid Maintenance Program, exclusive finance options, and more.

However, it is important to note that these benefits are not applicable to MT XE and AMT XE variants. During the Carnival, the guests can get gifts or accessories upon booking, including some deals for GEZA SE models. Moreover, there is also a lucky draw happening to win accessories or discounts.

The manufacturer recently announced strong sales figures for May 2024, with total wholesales reaching 6,204 units. This represents a significant increase of 104 per cent compared to April 2024 (3,043 units) and a 34 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth from May 2023 (4,631 units).

As part of its growth strategy, Nissan India has been steadily expanding its dealership network across the country. Recent additions in Srinagar, Salem, Delhi, and Durgapur bring their total touchpoints to 272, providing improved sales and service experiences for customers nationwide. This network expansion will continue in the coming fiscal year, ensuring greater accessibility for Indian customers

Nissan India has announced a new addition to the Magnite lineup – the GEZA CVT Special Edition. Priced at ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant offers an automatic transmission option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a touch of premium flair. The GEZA CVT Special Edition slots in below the sportier Kuro black edition and boasts the title of the most affordable CVT turbo option in its segment under ₹10 lakh.

Key features of the 2024 Nissan Magnite Geza Edition include a larger 9-inch HD touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a premium JBL speaker system. For added convenience and safety, the GEZA CVT Special Edition comes equipped with a rear-view camera.

