Nissan GT-R production reaches end of road, meet the final R35

Nissan has finally pulled the plug on the production of the GT-R. The Japanese carmaker bid adieu to the longest-running generation of the iconic sports car, popularly known as Godzilla, by rolling out a Midnight Purple T-Spec R35 GT-R. This was the last R35-generation Nissan GT-R rolled off the production line. The R35 generation model remained in business for 18 years, and Nissan built 48,000 units of this GT-R.

The T-Spec was a nice send-off for the breed, splitting the difference between the standard GT-R and the track-focused NISMO variant, with 557 bhp peak power from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with balanced internals, lightweight alloys, and heritage colours that pay homage to the past Nissan GT-Rs.

Each generation of Nissan GT-R had its own personality. The original model was a partway between a Datsun 510 and a BMW E9, while the R32 Skyline GT-R was a monster tourer. The R34, which was the last manual-transmission GT-R, became the star owing to the Fast and the Furious film. Then came the R35, which remained in business for nearly two decades before going out of production. The Nissan GT-R R35 was introduced as a cutting-edge technological powerhouse.

The demise of the Nissan GT-R is certainly a disappointing affair for many automobile enthusiasts. While the OEM has no plan to introduce a next-generation iteration of the GT-R, the company insists that the GT-R nameplate will return again in the future. But that will perhaps be in some kind of electrified form. However, the auto company is currently not in the greatest financial shape, which means a flagship supercar is not high on the list of priorities, but the money-making SUVs and crossovers are.

Interestingly, Nissan introduced the GT-R in the Indian market as well in the last decade. However, Godzilla had a brief run in the country and eventually discontinued due to a not-so-satisfactory business proposition.

