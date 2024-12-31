9 out of 10 SUVs get five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP in 2024

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 31, 2024

Bharat NCAP issued safety ratings of 10 SUVs, including 4 EVs, in 2024

Tata Punch EV was the first SUV to get Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating this year

The Nexon EV also secured five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP this year

The Nexon hit a double with highest safety rating at Bharat NCAP too after Global NCAP tests

The new Curvv SUV was the third Tata model to secure 5-star safety rating this year

The Curvv EV too passed the Bharat NCAP tests with better safety ratings than the Curvv

Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV and XUV400 EV scored 5-star safety ratings in November 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first body-on-frame SUV to secure 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP

Tucson was the first Hyundai SUV to undergo Bharat NCAP test and get 5-star safety rating
