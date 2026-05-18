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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Next Gen Hyundai Tucson N Line Spotted Testing For The First Time

Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 May 2026, 12:24 pm
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  • Hyundai's next-gen Tucson N Line has been seen testing, revealing a boxier design and sportier features. It will likely include an upgraded cabin with advanced infotainment, hybrid options, and is expected to debut globally in late 2026, aiming to compete in the Indian market.

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech. (Instagram / thekoreancarblog)
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The next-generation Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing for the first time, giving us an early glimpse at Hyundai’s upcoming sporty SUV. Images shared by The Korean Car Blog reveal a heavily camouflaged prototype undergoing road tests, hinting at a major design overhaul for the popular mid-size SUV.

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The new Tucson is expected to adopt Hyundai’s latest “Art of Steel" design philosophy, which has already been seen on newer Hyundai models such as the Santa Fe. Compared to the current-generation Tucson, the upcoming model appears noticeably boxier and more upright. Spy shots suggest a flatter bonnet, squared wheel arches, chunkier proportions and a more rugged overall stance.

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As this is the N Line version, the SUV is also likely to receive sportier styling cues. These could include redesigned bumpers, larger alloy wheels, red accents, dual-tone body elements and exclusive N Line badging. Hyundai’s N Line models typically focus on cosmetic and handling upgrades rather than outright performance changes.

The upcoming Tucson is expected to feature a completely revamped cabin as well. Reports suggest Hyundai could introduce a larger 17-inch infotainment system alongside a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV may also debut Hyundai’s new Pleos operating system and “Gleo" AI assistant, aimed at improving connectivity and voice-based functions.

Under the hood, Hyundai is expected to continue with hybrid-focused powertrains for the next-generation Tucson. International markets could receive updated petrol-hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, while performance-oriented variants may get more powerful electrified drivetrains in the future.

The next-generation Tucson is expected to make its global debut sometime in late 2026, with the N Line trim likely to follow shortly after. Hyundai has not officially confirmed specifications or launch timelines yet. The Tucson is no longer sold in the Indian market. We do hope that with the new generation, it comes back as a rival to the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and MG Majestor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 12:23 pm IST
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